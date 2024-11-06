Former Kranji galloper Contarelli wins at trials

Contarelli (Khairil Zulkiflee) finishing ahead of Garudan (obscured) in barrier trial No. 3 at Sungai Besi on Nov 5. Thunderstorm (Uzair Sharudin, M49) ran third.

On a busy morning of trials at the Selangor Turf Club, a former Kranji runner served notice of good things to come at his new home base in the Malaysian capital.

His name: Contarelli.

Formerly with trainer Donna Logan but now under the charge of Nick Selvan, the five-year-old would have impressed those at trackside on Nov 5.

After all, it was on the No. 2 grass track – which was rated yielding – that he put together a smart trial.

Ridden by apprentice Khairil Zulkiflee, Contarelli was always up with the leading pack and claimed the outright lead at the 500m mark.

Given rein and the freedom to gallop, he was never really threatened over the 1,000m and, when the challengers did arrive, he showed that he had plenty left in the tank.

In the end, and as it turned out, he did not have to dig deep into those reserves and, like a good horse, he allowed sheer momentum to carry him home.

Garudan, from Sharee Hamilton’s yard, tossed in a late challenge but had to be content with the “silver medal”.

As for the winner, he failed by a heartbeat to break the minute-mark when clocking 1min 0.17sec for the trip. Thunderstorm, who led over the initial 200m, took third.

Contarelli has yet to put together a win but he was getting there when racing at Kranji had to close shop. Selvan may have inherited a good one in the Caravaggio five-year-old.

From 13 starts for Logan under the Te Akau stable banner, he played bridesmaid once and, on two occasions, had to settle for third spot.

Last time, on July 7, he added money to the kitty when taking third in a race run over the mile.

Contarelli is no slouch because, before arriving at Kranji, he won a 1,100m race in New Zealand. So far, Selvan has been patient with his new acquisition, but the wait could soon be over.

Judging from that win at the trials, Contarelli looks ready for his Malaysian debut and when he does step out to face the starter, it could pay to be in his corner.

Another one who impressed at the trials was Iron Head.

He took the opening trial with loads of authority.

Much like Contarelli, he has yet to participate in a race.

As for his run in his trial, Iron Head was always in contention.

With the runners setting a hot pace, he traded blows up front with Hearts Of Gold and Brother Lian’an before gaining the upper hand close home.

Not only did he wrap it up neatly, but he did it in a nice package, clocking an impressive 59.81sec for the 1,000m trip.

Prepared by former Macau trainer Ricky Choi – who has yet to saddle his first Malaysian runner – Iron Head was having “barrier practice” and he did nothing wrong.

If anything, he looked mighty good when winning his hit-out under a ride from apprentice Nuqman Faris.

It was the second time at the trials that the son of Iffraaj had broken the minute-mark. He was smack on target in a jump-out on Oct 15. That day, when he had Jackson Low in the saddle, he clocked 59.97 for the same trip.

Yes, Iron Head is the real deal and, with natural progression, he could win a race first-up.

Keep him on your radar. Choi has a really good one in the yard.

Iron Head was his second winner on the day.

Later, in the fourth trial of the morning, he sent out Handsome Joyful, who proved to be something to reckon with.

Ridden by Low, the five-year-old was in a galloping mood and, if there was any game to play, his was “catch-me-if-you-can”.

Quickly into his stride, he claimed the lead on settling and never handed it back.

Indeed, when the field straightened for the run home, he had a three-length break on the chasing pack, which was led by Single Warrior.

Handsome Joyful would eventually take the trial by four lengths and in a time of 1min 0.39sec.

It was a big improvement from his showing in his first trial on Oct 22.

That day, he took fourth in a field of seven, clocking 1min 0.61sec for the 1,000m.

A four-time winner in Macau, Handsome Joyful last won on March 23.

On that occasion, when ridden by the recently Kranji-based and now Seoul-based Ruan Maia, he won over the 1,050m.

Like Iron Head, he must be kept on your shortlist.

