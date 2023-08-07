Kharisma bags first Group win

Kharisma staving off the favourite Pacific Emperor (No. 9) in the $110,000 Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint on Sunday. The win gave jockey Shafrizal Saleh his second feature and trainer Stephen Gray his third Rocket Man Sprint, after Emperor Max and Lim's Cruiser. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

After several creditable major efforts, Kharisma finally got the accolade he deserves by winning the $110,000 Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint over 1,200m on Sunday.

It was all thanks to a light handicap (51kg), a great ride by jockey Shafrizal Saleh and good training by Stephen Gray which saw the $113 long shot clinch victory from the $15 favourite, Pacific Emperor, in an exciting finish.

After staving off the four-time unbeaten Pacific Emperor (Wong Chin Chuen) by a neck, Shafrizal let out a loud yell of delight.

His surprise winner gave him his second feature success, after Starlight in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) in July 2021.

“I’m very happy. I’ve waited for this winner for a long time,” said the 35-year-old Penangite.

“Outside of me, I saw C.C. Wong coming and I went like ‘wah’ but my horse travelled very well.

“He was just waiting for my ‘instructions’ in the home straight and, when I got a clear run, he just went whoosh. The light weight helped a lot.

“I was told they would go very fast, so I just have to stay midfield and wait because of the long course. I was lucky I got the inside run and there was some room when it was time to take him out.

“Thanks to the trainer and all the supporters. Maybe he’ll run in the Lion City Cup next.”

The $300,000 Lion City Cup over 1,200m is on Aug 27.

Kharisma had competed in the Group 1 sprint twice.

He was seventh behind Lim’s Lightning in 2021 and fifth to Lim’s Kosciuszko in 2022. He did not finish far behind on both occasions.

His three other feature bids yielded a third to Mr Malek in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) in Febuary 2022, a fifth to Celavi in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (Polytrack 1,200m) in November 2022 and a second to Mr Malek in the Group 3 Kranji Sprint (1,200m) just three starts earlier on June 3.

Sunday’s success was Gray’s third in the race named after Singapore’s most-famous thoroughbred, Rocket Man.

The New Zealander also saddled Emperor Max in 2016 (race then known as Kranji Sprint) and Lim’s Cruiser in 2017.

Lim’s Cruiser won the Lion City Cup in 2017 and 2018 and lost by just a neck to Aramco in 2019.

Emperor Max was also a multiple Group winner who ran seventh in the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes over 1,200m at Ascot, England.

Gray was rapt that Kharisma, who was also named the Best Groomed horse, finally attained the Group winner status.

“I’ve won it (Rocket Man Sprint) with two very good horses, Group 1 horses,” he said.

“But it’s not the race it used to be. Singapore racing is not what it used to be and is not going to be again, so at the end of the day, if you want the statistics, he’s probably not the best horse I’ve ever had. But, to me, it’s probably one of the best feelings I’ve had for a long time.”

Gray had been very patient with his seven-year-old, who was once rated as high as 105 but had dropped to 88 on Sunday.

He noted that the Australian-bred was not good enough on weight-for-age terms but, he shone in the Rocket Man Sprint, which was a handicap affair.

“He slowly got down to a handicap and I noticed three starts ago he nearly won, and the last start he went good,” said Gray.

“I knew I had to get him fit, so I ran him two weeks ago in a 1,400m. He ran good and then he came in with a light weight today and was given a good draw (No. 3).”

Sunday’s win was Kharisma’s 11th in 39 starts and it took his prize money to the $610,000 mark.

Sunday's Singapore Results: sinres07.pdf