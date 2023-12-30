Lightning Strikes four times at Kranji

Up-and-coming stayer Lightning Strike redefined an old proverb after he lit Kranji up with a fourth successive win on Dec 30.

At the same time, his trainer Tim Fitzsimmons may still want to challenge the saying that “lightning never strikes twice in one place” – especially from a Singapore Derby perspective.

The Australian is pleased he has found the right conveyance for a bid at back-to-back wins in the 4YO classic, following Golden Monkey’s triumph in 2023.

“He’s an exciting horse. He’s my Derby horse for next year,” was his spontaneous reaction, clearly buoyed by the way the Impending four-year-old mastered his 11 rivals in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,800m).

In a rampage that started off in modest Class 5 company in September, Lightning Strike might not have beaten serious cattle, but he did it in style and, more importantly, progressively over the right trips.

The Group 1 Singapore Derby is the third leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge and over the latest winning trip, 1,800m.

Top jockey Vlad Duric, who has now partnered the Buffalo Stable-owned galloper to three of his four wins, has also blocked July 21, 2024 for that particular assignment.

“He’s got Derby written all over him,” said the Australian who, incidentally, wrapped up the 2023 season with a four of a different kind, a four-timer (other winners were Seamlessly, Aniki and Silo).

“He’s an impressive horse who keeps improving every time I ride him.

“He’s still a touch immature and babyish, but, today, he took a massive step forward. He can go to the top of Class 3.

“He hasn’t raced for six weeks. Credit to Tim for keeping him ticking over and finding suitable races for him.”

The $18 favourite did not give his numerous backers the easiest of times, though.

Nobody batted an eyelid when he was snagged back in the rear division, as it falls in with his racing pattern.

But, with the pace throttled down a notch or two mid-race, the top elect could be walking straight into a trap.

Duric’s wealth of experience, however, helped dodge a script which, he said, could well have led to “suicide”.

The four-time Singapore champion jockey went for a looping run towards clean air instead.

“At first, I didn’t want to be this far back. But as he was a bit fresh, at the back of my mind, I didn’t want him to overrace,” said Duric.

“They then put the handbrakes on when the horse in front (Roda Robot) came back to them.

“It would have been suicide to keep holding on. I trusted the horse and I just let him roll out wide.”

After swinging home the widest, Lightning Strike stayed the course towards the Grandstand side, showing no signs of letting up to keep Split Second (Saifudin Ismail) at bay by 1¼ lengths.

A similar gap away, Super Bowl (Vitor Espindola) boxed on well for third. The winning time was 1min 47.37sec for the 1,800m on the long course.

Fitzsimmons had been growing wary of the long course D the whole afternoon, with the track bias in favour of on-pace runners.

But, so dominant was Lightning Strike – who also lumped the top weight of 58kg and gave weight all round – that the result would probably not have changed if it had been long course Z.

“The D Course can be tricky, those winning today were all on the speed,” said Fitzsimmons, who just returned from a Christmas break from his Melbourne hometown.

“I just told Vlad to ride him relaxed with cover, and he’s ridden him a treat.

“This horse has heaps of ability, but he can still jump on the bit. Vlad has spent a lot of time teaching him to settle.

“It’s a nice way to end the season, and big thanks to my assistant trainer Chris Bock for looking after the horses when I was away.”

The last of the 50 meetings to the 2023 season will also go down in history as the unveiling of Singapore’s first female champion apprentice jockey, Jerlyn Seow.

Suspended, but heading in with a comfortable three-win lead over Jamil Sarwi and Rozlan Nazam, Seow, on 14 wins, hung on by two wins over Jamil, who was the only one to reduce the deficit with one solitary win on China Pearl.

“This means a lot to me as I wanted it so badly last year. I feel at ease now,” said Seow who, watched the races from her Canberra home.

