Spend CDC vouchers received in January and June by Dec 31

If you still have CDC vouchers that were disbursed in January and June 2024, you have around one week left to use them.

Each Singaporean household got a total of $800 worth of vouchers in 2024, with a tranche of $500 in January, and another $300 in June.

These vouchers can be used at participating hawkers, heartland merchants, and supermarkets, and are due to expire on Dec 31, 2024.

Merchants that accept these vouchers have either the teal or yellow CDC voucher decal displayed on their shopfronts.

Those who wish to donate their unused CDC vouchers to an Institution of Public Character (IPC) have till Jan 31, 2025, to do so. The list of participating IPCs can be found on the Community Development Council’s website.

The CDC voucher scheme was introduced in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic to help lower-income households defray their daily expenses, while supporting local merchants and hawkers affected by the pandemic.

It was expanded to all households in December 2021 to thank Singaporeans for their solidarity during the pandemic, and to aid heartland businesses’ recovery.

In June, it was reported that between December 2021 and end-2024, the CDC voucher scheme is expected to spur $900 million of spending at participating hawkers and heartland businesses.

At that point, the scheme had catalysed close to $650 million of spending at participating heartland merchants and hawker stalls.