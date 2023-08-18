Lim's Kosciuszko wows

Lim's Kosciuszko (Wong Chin Chuen) beating the fast-finishng Super Salute (No. 3) in Trial 3 at Kranji on Thursday morning. He looks set for a back-to-back Lion City Cup victory on Aug 27. PHOTO: STC

The third of five trials at Kranji on Thursday morning was a closely watched affair.

And why not?

It resembled a Group race with many of the circuit’s stars in it.

Just before the gates sprang open, Singapore Turf Club race caller-cum-presenter Patrick Comerford even said: “Probably the best trial field we’ve had here in Singapore in the last 18 months.”

He was not wrong.

Among the triallists were multiple-Group winners Lim’s Kosciuszko, Super Salute, Mr Malek, Golden Monkey, Coin Toss and multiple-Group place-getters Cyclone and Sacred Croix.

Making up the nine-horse field were Circuit Mission, who competed in many Group races with his best being a fourth in the 2022 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m), and nine-time winner Sabah Star, whose only Group foray was a second-last outing in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) on April 23.

Lim’s Kosciuszko, Super Salute, Mr Malek and Golden Monkey are on a mission. They are bidding for the $300,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on Aug 27.

It is the race that Lim’s Kosciuszko won on Aug 14, 2022, and he signalled his intention of making it a back-to-back double by winning Thursday’s trial in fantastic fashion.

Ridden by Wong Chin Chuen, probably the jockey who knows him best, Lim’s Kosciuszko jumped on terms with the rest, except for Super Salute (Manoel Nunes), who was slow to begin.

Circuit Mission (Bernardo Pinheiro), who was drawn nearest the rails, opened up a two-length lead after a tussle with Coin Toss (Simon Kok) and Mr Malek (A’Isisuhairi Kasim).

Lim’s Kosciuszko had travelled wide after leaving the outer-most draw but crept up beautifully around the bend.

The reigning Horse of the Year was already in front, under a tight hold, shortly after straightening.

He kept rolling to the winning post, half-a-length clear of the fast-finishing Super Salute. He clocked 1min 00.22sec for the Poly 1,000m.

“I was happy with him and I think he is ready to go,” said Wong.

The Malaysian jockey was the pilot in four of Lim’s Kosciuszko’s five feature successes – the Lion City Cup, Raffles Cup, Kranji Mile (all Group 1) and the Merlion Trophy (Group 3). Danny Beasley was aboard the Daniel Meagher-trained star in the Group 1 Singapore Derby victory.

On his trial win, Lim’s Kosciuszko will surely start at short odds again in the Lion City Cup.