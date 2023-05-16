Many out to topple Lim's Kosciuszko

All eyes will be on the all-conquering Lim’s Kosciuszko in Saturday’s Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m, one of the two $1 million races on the Singapore racing calendar.

The other is the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m in November.



The pride of trainer Daniel Meagher and Lim Siah Mong of Lim’s Stable, Lim’s Kosciuszko richly deserves all the attention.



After all, he is the reigning Horse of the Year and the joint highest-rated galloper on 113 with stablemate Lim’s Lightning, who won the Kranji Mile in 2022.



His 13 wins from 16 starts included three in Group 1 (Singapore Derby, Lion City Cup and Raffles Cup) and one in Group 3 (Merlion Trophy).



On his superb trial (held-up third) on May 11, the son of Kermadec is favourite to add the Kranji Mile to his glowing resume on Saturday.



If he fluffs his lines, which is rare but he did in this race in 2022 (finished 10th), the feature will turn into a more open affair.



Trainer Ricardo Le Grange could be the biggest beneficiary with his classy pair of Katak and Hongkong Great, who head the challengers.



They are the next highest rated – on 108 and 107, respectively.



Both will also go into the race in tip-top condition.



Besides winning their trials on May 9, they also impressed in their hit-outs on Monday.



Katak cantered one round before reeling off 600m in 37.3sec.



Hongkong Great did the same but was swifter – clocking 35.2.



Both are jumping out of their skin.



As we all know, Hongkong Great put up a classic performance from gate 16 to capture the Singapore Gold Cup in 2022.



Katak, on the other hand, was a three-time Group 3 winner in South Africa.



At Kranji, he won thrice and was second in two Group 1 features.



He was runner-up to Hard Too Think in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) in October 2021 and to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Raffles Cup (1,600m) on March 25, 2023.



If both Le Grange’s stars bring their “A” game to the race, they can be the biggest threats to Lim’s Kosciuszko.



Like Katak and Hongkong Great, trainer Steven Burridge’s six-wins-in-a-row hero Street Of Dreams also caught the eye in his prep.



He was a “flying” second to Katak in his trial on May 9 and his gallop on Monday in 36.5 with Ronnie Stewart astride was superb.



Then, on Tuesday morning, three more Kranji Mile contenders also put their hands up with their smart gallops.



Champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ Cyclone and Mr Black Back impressed when they clocked 38.8 in separate gallops.



Both stretched out really well.



The pair were bought with the big races in mind and have shown their ability to measure up.



Cyclone made a rushed effort for the 2022 Singapore Gold Cup.



After winning second-up in Class 3, he contested the blue riband at just his fourth start and ran a cracker. He finished third to Hongkong Great from barrier 14.



On March 25, the five-year-old was fourth to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Raffles Cup.



The two efforts suggest that Cyclone can mess things up for the favourites with luck on Saturday.



Stablemate Mr Black Back also made it to the Gold Cup at his fourth Kranji outing (won his second and third).



He was even installed the favourite but ran fifth. His was also a rushed preparation.



It was back to the drawing board and Mr Black Back showed he was ready for the big challenge again, with his last-start third to Super Salute in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m.



It was a nice lead-up for Saturday’s Kranji Mile.



Another competitive contender is the Jerome Tan-trained Sacred Croix, who was fourth behind Minister in the Kranji Mile in 2021 and second to Lim’s Lightning in 2022.



His last two runs were gems – third in the Raffles Cup and fourth in the EW Barker Trophy, which was too short.



He enhanced his chances with a nice gallop in 38.2 on Tuesday.



He may already be eight years old, but he is as fit as can be.



All he needs is some luck to break the classic hoodoo.