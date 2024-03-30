March 31 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The Pierre Ng-trained Mugen (Karis Teetan) dashing clear at his last win in a Class 2 race (1,400m) at Sha Tin on Jan 21. Hugh Bowman takes over the reins in the Class 2 race (1,600m) on March 31, with Mugen breaking from barrier No. 2.

Race 1 (1,400m)

12 Hero Icon turned in a solid effort last start and he can take another forward step. He has shown he is capable of winning and does appear in the right vein of form now.

5 Hearty Wish can mix his form but is going about his racing the right way. The inside gate suits him this week.

8 Young Horizon turned his form around last start. He could easily remain at that level.

14 Tsuen Wan Glory slots in light as he chases a hat-trick of wins. He draws ideally.

Race 2 (1,200m)

7 Sweet Diamond is racing well and he deserves another win. He has placed in three out of his last four outings and has proven before that he is able to overcome wide draws.

3 Rattan World won well three starts ago. He has since trialled at Sha Tin and he is more than capable of winning again.

2 Noble One was a winner two starts ago and he can easily bounce back to his best, especially with Zac Purton up.

6 Smart Leader has a suitable draw and gets an opportunity.

Race 3 (1,600m)

4 Mugen is a seriously good horse and he can beat this group. He is a three-time winner this season with the form, ability and gate to score again.

7 Superb Boy is looking to snap a trio of runner-up efforts. He slots in light and continues to finish thereabouts.

2 All For St Paul’s continues to defy market expectations by either winning from the front or running very well – which, once again, he is capable of doing under familiar ally Matthew Poon.

5 Flaming Rabbit is better than his form suggests.

Race 4 (1,000m)

2 The Great Master gets a handy 10 pounds (4.5kg) taken off his back. Expecting him to lead early in a bid to pinch this.

7 The Perfect Match makes his debut with Purton aboard. He has been trialling well and definitely appears forward enough to figure on debut in Hong Kong.

14 Prosecco continues to race well even without winning. He slots in light and ticks several boxes once again.

1 Super Commander has the class edge. He will roll forward in a bid to offset the wide alley.

Race 5 (1,400m)

2 Daring Pursuit is chasing back-to-back wins. He has the scope to keep improving and is favoured this weekend with 10 pounds taken off his back due to the apprentice’s booking.

3 Golden Rise won well three starts ago and has continued to race well. Purton is aboard and he gets his chance from gate 3.

4 Flying Mojito is much better suited to this grade and he can begin to show something now.

9 Gimme Five has been consistent across two runs in Hong Kong. He will race well once more.

Race 6 (1,400m)

3 Voyage Samurai has his fair share of talent and his two runs in Hong Kong have been superb, finishing second last start after winning on debut. He draws ideally and gets his chance.

11 Patch Of Time is lightly raced but does appear to steadily be piecing it all together. He does have the wide draw to overcome though.

12 Chilli Baba is still open to more improvement and he has claims.

Race 7 (1,400m)

4 Superb Kid has done well throughout his first season of racing in Hong Kong. He is a one-time winner and this contest appears more than suitable, especially with Purton electing to ride.

8 Beauty Fit has been remarkably consistent all season, aside from a few of his recent runs. Expecting him to bounce back to his best.

11 Beauty Missile slots in light and finds a suitable draw. He is in sound form and he should be able to make his presence felt.

1 Huge Wave turned his form around last start. Deserves respect.

Race 8 (1,200m)

4 King Miles hit the ground running in Hong Kong with an excellent effort to finish fourth first-up. He can improve from that and shapes as the one to beat.

6 Storming Dragon makes his debut. His latest trial was solid and he can make an impact this weekend.

2 Super Legends is lightly raced but does have his fair share of ability. He goes about his racing well and the inside gate is favourable.

1 You’remyeverything has returned to form in Class 4. He can contend strongly with five pounds coming off his back.

Race 9 (1,600m)

13 Winning Data is in career-best form with a trio of wins from his last four starts. He draws ideally once more.

9 Silver Up continues to improve and has been consistent in Hong Kong. He gets a super chance to break through this weekend.

3 Frantanck got his win two starts back and should get an opportunity from the suitable gate.

8 Beato has been racing well and deserved his win three starts back. He can make his presence felt with Purton up.

Race 10 (1,200m)

1 Gorgeous Win is talented and he is chasing a hat-trick of victories. He remains in Class 3 following recent efforts and gets another chance in this. He has the class edge on this lot and is the clear top pick.

7 James Tak is open to further improvement. He will make an impression against this group.

8 Kaholo Angel gets the 10 pounds removed and may not know himself under the featherweight.

13 Golden Long has a bit of ability. Keep safe.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club