March 31 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) APEX PREDATOR has drawn wide but the Richard Fourie booking is always a good pointer.

(2) PLETTENBERG has a better draw, ran second last start.

(1) RED MOUNTAIN may prefer further but has shown promise over course and distance.

(3) SUMMER SHADE drops back to a sprint with first-time blinkers.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(7) TAMBALA made a nice debut and the step-up in trip should suit.

(8) POWER STAR stayed on last start. A repeat will see him close.

(1) BASIE RAAKVAT is coming to hand and can feature.

(6) TORIX NIGHT has not been far back over shorter.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) MASTER JOSH has run two forward races since returning from a break. Has the best of the draw.

(8) NELSON BAY may prefer it further but he is smart on his day.

(5) MUSIC IS LIFE is down in class. A 4kg claimer up should make him competitive.

(4) ENSUING is way better than his last effort back from a lengthy break. Has come on from that run.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) DONQUERARI is back in easier company. Will be in the firing line.

(4) DIANI showed up well on the Poly from a wide draw last run and can do better.

(9) PLAZA ACCORD has his first local outing after showing some fair Cape form.

(8) SHAMPOMPO SHAMPIZI tried further last run but does seem better over the shorter trips. Should strip at his peak.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(6) BALTIC SECRET has some smart Cape form to her name.

(3) MOONSHININGTHROUGH seldom misses the money and should make her presence felt.

(4) NO FILTER won a smart race over course and distance last time. Has a light weight.

(1) WAR EMPRESS is well drawn and is better off in the handicap.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM ran third behind Princess Calla in the Majorca Stakes when stepped up to a mile for the first time.

(6) RASCOVA finished ahead of Double Grand Slam in the Majorca Stakes where she had the worst of the draw. Big danger.

(4) MIA MOO has been out of the money only once and that was in the Group 2 Gauteng Fillies Guineas.

(3) MAURITANIA could battle at these weights but is progressive.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Cape Guineas winner (6) SNOW PILOT was not disgraced behind Charles Dickens in the Group 1 L’Ormarins Kings Plate.

(4) GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE has been up against the cream of the Highveld sophomores.

(1) UNDERWORLD can upset the two more fancied runners.

(3) RED BOMBER runs well in Highveld but may find this tough.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) BOM BOM has run well in two starts after returning from a break.

(1) RUGGER BUGGER finished just ahead when they last met at his first run back from a break.

(5) LAKE COMO goes well over course and distance.

(6) LOU LOU THE LEGEND is up in class but is consistent and has a light weight.