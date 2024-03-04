March 5 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) SAHARA CAT has the most experience and the form of her two outings is strong. The last-start second-up winner will be hard to beat.

(9) DISTING outran odds of 100-1 when finishing second over this track and trip on debut. She ought to improve with the experience.

Any market support for well-bred newcomers (6) KINDA WONDERFUL and (8) POETIC PRINCESS has to be respected.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) STAR PERFORMER has been costly to follow but did finish second in both starts over 1,000m. Worth another chance.

(5) EINSTEIN improved to finish second over this course and distance last time. The likely threat.

(7) PINK MOON receives a 2.5kg gender allowance from those rivals and is capable of making her presence felt, if ready to go on her comeback.

(12) CONNERY could get into the picture if building on the improvement of his latest outing.

(10) CELTIC CHIEF is better than his last start suggests. He also has a role to play.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) ELLORIX would not be winning out of turn after several near-misses, including her latest outing over this track and trip.

(7) CHARLENE has the form to pose a threat.

(4) JET TO THE SUN is open to any amount of improvement on her reappearance.

(5) TRUE HORIZON and (11) JET GREEN ought to be competitive under light weights.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) TAMBOURINE MAN has been banging on the door for a maiden victory and ought to play another leading role.

(5) KAAPSE KLOPSE and (12) MOONACRES are closely matched on the form of their recent meetings with Tambourine Man. They are likely to be competitive, too.

(6) EXPLOSIVE SPEED and (1) FUTURE GEM could also get into the picture if confirming the improvement of their latest outings.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) HELIOTROPE has improved to finish second in both outings over this course and distance with blinkers.

She had (6) PRINCESS OF BAYEUX and (7) ENGLISH MISTRESS behind her last time and should confirm that form on these terms.

(4) STATE CAPITOL progressed with each start and stepped up in trip in 2023. She is likely to be competitive on her reappearance if not in need of the run.

(10) LICKETY SPLIT, who has form and experience, should remain competitive despite a wide draw.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(5) TWO A PENNY has won consecutive course-and-distance outings. She had several of these rivals behind her last time.

Runner-up (6) TYPEFACE is weighted to turn the tables.

(7) ETERNAL OPTIMIST is jumping from a better draw with the benefit of a 4kg claimer (Brevan Plaatjies).

Last-start maiden winner (2) BASIC MANEUVERS is progressive and looks leniently treated on her current rating.

(4) SUMMER NIGHT CITY ought to remain competitive off just a two-point higher mark.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) ALLEZ MORIS caught the eye when a fast-finishing third over this track and trip on his Cape comeback in a stronger race last time. He could be the value off an unchanged mark from an inside gate.

(3) BARDOLINO and (8) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN are proven at this level. They have claims.

This ease in grade should also bring about a more competitive showing from (7) HOLDING THUMBS.

(6) UNICORN ALERT and (13) BRIGHT GREEN are open to improvement trying this trip for the first time.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) THE TINKERMAN, (3) RADICCHIO, (9) MIGHTY MAC, (1) NIGHT BOMBER and (2) HAMMIES HERO are all closely matched on the form of a recent meeting in a similar contest over this track and trip.

(16) MONUMENTAL has not done much lately but finished second in both previous outings over this distance. Cannot be underestimated off a lower mark.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) ROYAL LYTHAM has run well enough in both comeback outings to win a race of this nature, especially back against her own gender after a creditable effort over 1,000m against the males last time.

However, she is worse at the weights with (9) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL, who she beat when winning her maiden over course and distance.

(8) SEEKING PEACE and (6) BENEATH THE MOON are closely matched with Simply Beautiful and must be respected.

(2) TIBETAN VOYAGE and the maiden (7) LOOK FORWARD complete the shortlist.