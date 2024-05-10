May 11 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

Top-rated (5) BEREAVE is the best-weighted runner and sets a good standard after finishing third in consecutive starts – at Grade 1 level over 1,000m and, most recently, in a Grade 2 over 1,200m.

(1) QUESTIONING finished ahead of veteran (3) RIO QUERARI in a course-and-distance Grade 3 last time, so could pose the biggest threat.

(4) MUFASA finished an encouraging second in a minor feature over track and trip when last seen.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) GROOVEJET has benefited from being gelded and is open to further improvement after encouraging displays over track and trip.

(8) PRINCE OF TIBET also has the form and experience to fight for victory.(6) CLIFF SWALLOW could make amends if improving over this trip after being beaten over 1,200m recently.

Race 3 (1,800m)

The maturing (1) WATER DRAGON caught the eye when a fast-finishing second over 1,400m last time. Ripe and ready.

(7) ALADDIN’S LAMP fits a similar profile, so should play a leading role.

(3) ETOILEFILLANTE will appreciate a return to this distance after finishing unplaced over 1,600m.

(5) MOREMI GORGE ran on from a long way back to finish ahead of that rival, so should have more to offer stepping up to this distance.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) MASTER OF PARIS was rewarded for his consistency with a last-start course-and-distance success. He earned a four-point penalty but that is unlikely to prevent another bid for victory.

(2) NAUSHON finished ahead of (5) AUGUSTA BLUE, (1) FAIRE ADVANTAGE and stable companion (3) SHAVOUT over track and trip at a higher level last time. He should confirm his superiority despite the 0.5kg weight turnaround with those rivals.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) BIG UNIT has maintained his form and consistency in three recent outings from wide alleys. Drawn well.

(1) BARDOLINO, (5) NEVADA KING and (6) LE LEGIONNAIRE are held on recent form by that rival.

The best-weighted (3) WINDRUNNER can acquit herself competitively.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) HANG OUT THE STARS was a fast-finishing second over track and trip last time in a slightly higher grade, so should be competitive at this level.

(2) TRIED AND TRUE ran an eye-catching fourth over 1,200m last time. Can fight out the finish.

(6) DREAM SEARCHER, (5) BLACK PATH and (8) YOUREYESONLY are seldom far off and could make their presence felt.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(5) O’TENIKWA could hardly have been more impressive when winning on debut over this track and trip, albeit against two-year-old rivals. He would have come on appreciably.

Consistent stablemate (9) ON BOARD has the form and experience to pose a threat.

(7) LOOK FORWARD and (8) SHIFTING PATH have proven their competitiveness at this level.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(11) GRAND BAY proved his liking for this track and trip with a last-start success in a similar contest.

He can defy a three-point penalty and confirm superiority over (4) NIGHT BOMBER and (9) GUARDING THE WALL, both of whom are weighted to pose more of a threat.

(2) NIGHT TIGER, another course-and-distance specialist, is in good form.

(1) OLIVER could also make his presence felt over this shorter trip with blinkers fitted.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(2) PALO QUEEN led for much of the way but was caught late by (8) STRATA over track and trip last month. She is weighted to turn the tables on 1.5kg better terms.

(3) EASY MONEY was further back on that occasion but should pose more of a threat given the weight turnaround.

(4) SILVER SCREEN and (5) NIGHT VIGIL also have the form and experience to play a leading role.