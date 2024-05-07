May 8 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

French jockey Alexis Badel looks to have strong claims aboard Sea Sapphire (Race 5) and Kyrus Unicorn (Race 6) at Happy Valley on May 8.

Race 1 (1,200m)

1 My Intelligent is a massive chance in this grade. He was racing well in the class above and his best form holds him in good stead for this contest. The one to beat.

10 Double Show has a favourable draw and is a winner already this season. He does his best racing over this course and distance.

6 Hero Star has been consistent all season without winning. He can improve in this grade.

9 General Ace is next in line.

Race 2 (1,200m)

8 Lean Master has tremendous gate speed and is capable of finding an early lead. He gets a favourable 7lb (3kg) taken off his back and this contest is well within his grasp. One to catch.

1 Chateauneuf won well on debut. He is a nice horse, although he will have to overcome the wide gate.

2 Ace One is worth consideration. He has lost his way a touch but is clearly much better than Class 5.

12 New Power has been competitive of late.

Race 3 (1,650m)

12 Hang’s Choice needs plenty go his way, but the low impost and potential pace in this race brings him right into contention. He has been racing well and gets his chance again.

3 Charming Steed is after back-to-back wins. He is in the right vein of form and the inside gate is ideal for him to find a prominent position without using too much petrol.

7 Smart Beauty gets the services of Zac Purton. His latest effort was sound and he returns as a two-time winner this season.

8 Asian One is next best.

Race 4 (1,200m)

Expect 7 Wood On Fire to fire forward to try and lead or sit prominently, from an inside gate, with Karis Teetan up. He is worth taking a chance on.

10 Dan Attack is in solid form and continues to race well. He is a winner this term and should be able to make his presence felt.

11 Valhalla rarely runs a bad race. He has placed in all three of his most recent runs and this contest should not be an exception.

12 Multidarling is next best.

Race 5 (1,200m)

6 Sea Sapphire has led and won already this season. He will find the front again and may be hard to catch.

8 Party Warrior debuts for the new stable as a two-time winner under his previous handler. He has always been a solid competitor.

9 Roaring Bebe caught the eye late last start, closing into sixth spot.

1 Righteous Arion continues to perform but he needs to overcome an awkward draw.

Race 6 (1,800m)

10 Kyrus Unicorn has raced well all season. He could get a reward for consistency, especially under the lighter weight from gate four.

2 Serangoon is in superb form. He has the barrier to contend with, although he does not know how to put a foot wrong.

7 Forever Glorious can roll forward and give this group something to reel in.

5 Storm Winner is improving. Not without a chance.

Race 7 (1,650m)

1 Hameron caught the eye late last start. He does his best racing over this course and distance.

2 Red Hare King is in career-best form – he has already won twice this campaign – and should receive a sweet run from the inside gate.

10 Chain Of Gold slots in light and is making steady improvement.

4 Giddy Up is next in line.

Race 8 (1,650m)

5 Sure Joyful has won twice already this season and is most deserving of another.

6 Can’t Go Wong will take up a forward position. He should be in the mix.

10 Atomic Beauty has consistency on his side, as well as a favourable draw.

1 Sixth Generation has improved with the class drop. Respect.

Race 9 (1,200m)

8 Super Joy N Fun is unbeaten in both starts. He is a very serious talent.

2 Sports Legend is seeking a hat-trick. He will race on the speed.

4 Wings Of War just cannot quite crack it for a first win in Hong Kong, although he has shown that his day will come.

6 Happy Fat Cat will try and lead the pack. Chase is on.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club