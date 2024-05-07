May 8 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) UNITED NATION was tossed in at the deep end when making his debut in feature company. He is sure to make big improvement.

(9) KOLA TONIC was in the same race and was ahead of United Nation.

(5) LAVA BURST was not far back on debut.

(6) NEW FRONTIER found support on debut but raced greenly.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) PILOT FLAME was all at sea first time around the bend when starting favourite. That run should have brought her on.

(2) NAUTICAL LANDING has drawn alongside and was just edged out when trying a mile on the Poly.

(5) DEE DAY was second best over course and distance last time.

(9) GLAMORZ can be considered.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) BREATH OF MAGIC makes his Poly debut but goes the trip.

(5) RAINWATER should run well with blinkers on.

(3) MISTER NIBBLES takes to the Poly for the first time.

(4) JAMES FITZJAMES can handle the step up to a mile.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(10) IDEAL GIFT can make it two in a row.

(7) SUMMER SONG was a recent maiden winner.

(8) ENGLISH PRIMROSE has not been far back of late.

(2) NATALIA has a good draw.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) ROYAL AUSSIE can be useful.

(7) HUMDINGER ran second in her last three in feature company.

(6) GLADATORIAN is unbeaten since returning from a break.

(8) GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE cannot be ignored.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM was a runaway winner when making her local debut. Hard to beat.

(10) CELTIC BEAUTY is looking for a hat-trick.

(2) WHITE PEARL is drawn well.

(4) RASCOVA cannot be ignored.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) SANDERINGHAM SUMMIT was a convincing winner of the Group 2 Hawaii Stakes.

(6) MID WINTER WIND comes off four straight wins.

(3) GREEN WITH ENVY was a spectacular winner of the Group 1 SplashOut Cape Derby. Respect.

(4) SNOW PILOT can improve.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) BENNI IN THE AREA was a close-up third behind stablemate (3) PHAKA IMALI last time. He is 1.5kg better off.

(4) MESCAL has some useful form against stronger company.

(9) KNIGHT WARRIOR is way better than his last effort.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(9) ROSH KEDESH has improved in blinkers.

(1) COMMON GROUNDS did not fare well in his only start in the Cape but he had smart form before his departure.

(9) TIME TOGETHER goes well on the Poly. Down in class.

The striking grey (4) VOLDEMORT was a narrow winner last time. Decent chance.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(2) PURPLE OPERATOR has put in two smart efforts over a furlong shorter.

(3) ARIVIDICIO can improve.

(1) JET LEGACY has his second run after a long break.

(10) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE is in hot form over the distance.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(6) RANI OF JHANSI was deemed good enough to be on the float for the Cape season but did not feature. However, she was much improved in her first run back.

(10) CONTRA FISCUM has put up two promising showings on Poly.

(5) LITTLEBLACKVELVET copped a three-point penalty when beating Contra Fiscum last time, with the runner-up getting a point. Go close again.

(9) COPACABANA won second time out for the combination when stepped up to a mile and the daughter of Querari can follow up.