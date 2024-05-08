May 9 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(3) PARISIAN WALKWAY made an encouraging sprint introduction and would have come on with the benefit of that outing.

(4) PEARL IN HER CROWN and (6) SONIC JET have the form and experience to pose a threat.

(7) ULTIMISSIMO and well-bred newcomer (2) MIZZEN SWORD complete the shortlist.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) LITTLE BALLERINA confirmed the promise of her Cape Summer campaign by winning a Grade 2 over a similar trip on her Highveld introduction.

(3) IT’S HER WAY is held on that form but should get closer on 3kg better terms.

(4) KINDRED HEART was not winning out of turn last time while (2) FORCE EIGHT has shown enough to make her presence felt.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Several of these have a prior engagement, so their participation must be monitored.

Juvenile (14) SHINTO SHRINE stayed on encouragingly to finish second on debut over 1,200m.

(12) GRAND CRESCENDO was deemed good enough to take to Cape Town for the summer, so his chances over this extended trip should not be underestimated.

(9) ILHA DA ORANGE should enjoy reverting to this trip.

(2) APACHE SON has claims.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) BLOOMINGTON and (2) KING’S EXPRESS had legitimate excuses for their disappointing last starts. Both are capable of a competitive showing.

(3) MARDI GRAS benefits from his rider’s 4kg claim and the No. 1 stall.

(4) MAJESTIC PALACE won a similar contest last time and should remain competitive.

(5) OFFICER IN COMMAND and veteran (6) NORDIC REBEL are consistent at this level.

Race 5 (2,000m)

Best-weighted (10) SUKHUMVIT finished second in a Listed race over this trip last time behind subsequent Grade 2 Oaks winner. She is progressive and ought to capitalise on these favourable conditions.

Hard-knockers (6) SUPREME DANCE and (7) IMPERIAL MASTER remain consistent off their current marks and will keep the young filly honest.(4) WILLOW’S WISH is in good form and warrants respect.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(7) MIA MOO is slung in under these conditions and will be hard to beat if running to the level she did last time when finishing second in a 1,400m KZN Listed race.

She is, however, better over slightly further, so it could pay to side with unexposed (3) BEAMONESQUE, who was a wide-margin maiden winner over this distance before a layoff during which he was gelded.

(8) CHASING HAPPINESS, after an encouraging comeback in a similar contest, and the consistent (2) MOUNT PILATUS are capable of getting involved.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) AUSSENKEHR has maintained form and consistency at a higher level off this mark and should again acquit himself competitively under 62kg.

(2) PAISLEY PARK is a capable performer at this level and could have more to offer after a much-needed comeback outing.

(4) BLACK EGRET caught the eye when a fast-finishing fourth in a KZN Listed race over 1,100m.

Muzi Yeni, who rode him that day, partners two-year-old filly (10) GIMMEFABULOUS, who made a promising start to her career during the Cape Summer.

Race 8 (1,400m)

Several of these are carded to run at an earlier meeting, so their participation must be noted.

(1) MOOLA MAN and (2) WHORLY WHORLY have held their own in a higher grade and should be competitive, despite shouldering top weight.

(4) SHARAPOVA is out of sorts but has been given relief from the handicapper, so ought to fare better under these conditions.

(5) LAUGHING WILLIAM had excuses for his last run and is also capable of getting into the picture. Preference, however, is for (7) WALLED GARDEN, whose improved recent performance over a shorter trip would have teed him up nicely.