The more, the merrier for Lim

Grand Supreme (No. 9) just failing to catch Bransom in a Class 4 race on July 30. His trainer, Richard Lim, reckons the drop to an easier Maiden event on Sunday should rake in a win for his charge. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

With his stable population doubled after he recently “inherited” about 30 horses from disqualified trainer and former boss Jason Lim, Richard Lim (no relation) is now a busy man at Kranji.

The former top jockey-turned-trainer has been fielding more runners in recent weeks.

For Sunday’s meeting, he has filed 20 entries, or one-third of his yard. It betters his previous week’s register of 18 runners, spread over 10 races in the 12-race programme.

However, he could saddle only one winner, the raging favourite General Command.

Again, he has runners in all but two races on Sunday.

He is not represented in only the $75,000 Restricted Maiden Division 2 event (1,200m) and the $20,000 Maiden race (1,600m).

With a stronger and in-form team, he is looking forward to a better showing, although his mantra is “One winner a meeting is good enough”.

“As long as we have a winner every week, we’re happy. But, of course, the more the merrier. Fingers crossed,” said the 42-year-old.

His main hopes on Sunday include Crown Dancing (Race 1), Grand Supreme (Race 3), Prestige Star (Race 6), Captain Singapore (Race 9) and Elite Legend (Race 11).

Crown Dancing has hit form, finishing second in his last two outings. With a bit of luck, he should secure that first win in 21 starts.

“Last time when we had him, he still didn’t know about racing. That’s why it took us a while to keep him going to the right track,” said Lim.

“He’s been working good and we can see that he’s coming along nicely.”

According to Lim, Grand Supreme stands a good chance in Maiden company after his last-start narrow second to Bransom in Class 4.

“He ran good. All along, when Jason bought him, we thought he’s got a bit of potential, but his first few runs were disappointing,” he said.

“He always jumped slow and we have found a cure. He did well last start in Class 4 and now we put him back to Maiden – down in class.”

The consistent Prestige Star is another that Lim rates highly.

“Prestige Star has been working good. He also had a good run last start (third to Renzo) and this week’s field is not overly strong.

“I think he should have a good chance.”

Captain Singapore has also proven to be consistent – with a win, a third and a second in his last three starts.

A third success in on the cards.

“Actually, he’s quite a genuine horse and, in that race, Groovy is down in class and might stand an outside chance. I’ve also got Takhi. Hopefully, we can fill the tierce.”

Finally, Lim felt that Elite Legend could still run a good race despite humping the top weight of 59kg in the $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,400m.

The horse is fit and well, and probably has some class.

“Elite Legend has been working good. The 59kg is the hardest part, but he should be able to handle the weight,” said Lim.

“He was a bit tired after the (Singapore) Derby and we gave him a short break, brought him back and now he’s okay again.”

It is evident that Lim is represented by a stronger team on Sunday. All he needs is some help from Lady Luck to end the day with more than just a winner.