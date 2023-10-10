Mr Malek deserves QEII Cup victory

Mr Malek (above, winning the Group 3 Kranji Sprint over 1,200m with A'Isisuhairi Kasim up on June 3) has the form to spring a big surprise in the Group 1 QueenElizabeth II Cup over 1,800m on Saturday. Victory will be trainer Steven Burridge's fourth in the race named after the late British monarch.

Thrice this season – and in high-class races – Mr Malek had sods of earth and turf kicked back on him by Lim’s Kosciuszko.

He would have been peeved. After all, no one likes being shoved around.

And, to a gallant racer like Mr Malek, Lim’s Kosciuszko must seem like a big bully.

It was on May 20 that Mr Malek finished third to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile.

Then on Aug 27, it was another third placing behind the same horse in the Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m.

And, most recently on Sept 23, he was again bullied by the champion in the Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m.

Those defeats did hurt and revenge must surely be on his mind.

However, herein lies the big question: Can Mr Malek exact revenge in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over the 1,800m on Saturday?

Well, we know for sure that he will again attempt to trade blow for blow.

Will it be enough to knock the wind out of the sails of trainer Daniel Meagher’s champion?

Well, Mr Malek is working towards it. The seven-year-old was out on the training track on Monday morning and together with stablemate Invincible Tycoon, they looked in fine fettle.

With the haze still evident around the track, the pair loosened up with a strong canter before upping the tempo to run the last 600m in 39.3sec.

A’Isisuhairi Kasim was in the saddle on Mr Malek, while the in-form Frenchman Marc Lerner did the work on Invincible Tycoon.

The pair represent a two-pronged attack by trainer Steven Burridge, who will know that he must work overtime if his pair are to put a dent in Lim’s Kosciuszko’s armour.

Well, one thing is certain. Burridge, who has won the QEII Cup with King And King in 2006, Trigger Express in 2008 and Wild Geese in 2014, will present them at the race looking like one of them could pull off a coup on “Kosi”.

It is a tall order. The sentimentalist among us would like to see Lim’s Kosciuszko carry on his winning ways, but spare a thought for owners like the Oscar Racing Stable.

They have been in the game for a long time and they could do with a fillip in the big races.

If Burridge is in with two contestants, so too is the formidable Lim’s Stable. Although trained by Burridge, Invincible Tycoon is owned by the Lim’s Stable and, to date, he has been a good back-up to Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Indeed, at just five years old, he could be the one being groomed to keep businessman Lim Siah Mong’s colours flying high in the future.

But, who says, the “future” cannot start on Saturday? After all, Invincible Tycoon is in terrific form.

Last time, he made it a Lim’s Stable queue-up when running second to “Kosi” in the Raffles Cup.

To date, he has won races up to the mile but his come-from-behind style of racing tells us that he will be right at home over the QEII trip of 1,800m.

When sent over the distance for the first time in the Singapore Derby on July 23, he came home late to take fourth behind Golden Monkey. That was after he overraced in the early and middle part of the contest.

And, two starts ago on Aug 27, he overcame a tardy start to beat Cyclone in a Class 1 race over 1,600m.

Yes, Invincible Tycoon is up for the challenge in the QEII Cup.

So, too, is Cyclone. He had Vlad Duric doing the riding when he worked over the 600m in 41.5 on Tuesday morning.

From the stables of champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, the six-year-old comes into the QEII picture on the back of a muddling sort of race when fifth in the Raffles Cup.

Later, Duric informed the racing stewards that he felt his mount was placed under pressure from the 800m.

He added that he was “concerned” with Cyclone’s “actions” at the home turn and decided to “ease him” out.

However, Cyclone got his second wind and worked home well to come from last to take fifth.

As for the track and trip, Cyclone should be right at home over the 1,800m journey.

Although his solitary Kranji win was over the 1,400m last October, we saw him run third to Hongkong Great over the 2,000m in the 2022 Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup. He will stay the 1,800m.

When looking for a winner in Saturday’s big race, keep Hongkong Great in the frame. He, too, was out on the training track on Monday and came home well when running the 600m in 37.4.

At eight years old – and getting long in the tooth – Hongkong Great is a risky one to ignore.

Yes, his recent form figures read poorly. Indeed, he has yet to win a race this season.

But remember, he did smash his opponents when he lifted the $1 million Singapore Gold Cup last November.

Ricardo Le Grange, whose yard churned out five winners over the last two meetings, will be hoping Hongkong Great keeps the home fires burning bright.

