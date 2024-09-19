Navy Seals all grit at trials

Navy Seals (Bernardo Pinheiro) charging home on the outside to pip Forest Gold (Carlos Henrique) by a nose at the barrier trials on Sept 19.

It has not been a champagne-popping last six months for the connections of Navy Seals.

Since taking out that 2,000m race on June 16, Navy Seals has found it difficult putting together another win.

He did come close on two occasions – when second to Pacific Beauty on July 21 and third to Don’t Forget Boss on Aug 11.

So it came as a nice surprise for his connections when he nosed out Forest Gold in the third trial on the morning of Sept 19.

It was a contest between four frisky four-year-olds and we saw Navy Seals launch his claim 300m from the finish.

Under a strong ride from Bernardo Pinheiro, he charged home to pip Forest Gold on the line. Navy Seals clocked 1min 00.57sec for the 1,000m.

It was not the fastest time of the morning which saw four trials being contested but it said a lot for Navy Seals’ prowess.

After all, this youngster has never claimed to be a sprinter.

His two wins in the colours of the Legacy Power Racing Stable have all been over the staying trips.

He had opened his account with a slashing win over 1,800m on Feb 3 and after simmering for four months he got his second success when winning that 2,000m contest.

Yes, the short and sharp 1,000m has never been his cup of tea – which makes his win at the trials all the more significant.

Yes, trainer Tan Kah Soon has got a good stayer in the barn and, on the strength of his win at the trials, he is more than capable of adding a third win to his resume.

The same could be said of Bransom. He took out the opening trial with loads of authority.

Ridden by Daniel Moor, his game plan was simple.

He was off like a shell from a cannon and he never surrendered that lead.

Indeed, one could say he gave his not-too-shabby rival, Ravalli, a whipping.

Sure, and as expected, Ravalli – the 73-point rater – did raise a gallop over the final half furlong. But Bransom, at 70 points, had too much petrol in the tank and he easily staved off the challenge to win by 1¼ lengths.

If that was impressive, his time of 59.55sec for the 1,000m would have thrilled his trainer, James Peters.

Then again, Bransom has always been a bit of a money-spinner, having already won close to $200,000 for his connections.

And, by the looks of things, he has more wins in those legs of his – even at his next hunting ground in Malaysia after Kranji shuts down on Oct 5.

If there was a “shock” at the trials, it was the run put in by Lonhro Gold.

Another one from Tan’s yard, he stole the second hit-out of the morning – and he did it in style.

Pitted against two four-year-olds and a five-year-old in Last Supper, Lim’s Shavano and Golden Brown respectively, the “old boy” gave them a lesson in galloping, taking the trial by three parts of a length and doing it in 59.84sec.

Yes, 10-year-old Lonhro Gold is an old campaigner with a young heart. He has so far won eight races and in excess of $350,000 for the Chelsea Stable.

Just like in real life, it is always dicey to expect an old chap to beat some young upstarts. But do not let that bias affect your judgment.

Regardless, his racing days may well be numbered like Kranji’s, but there may still be one last dance left in those sprightly old legs.

