Karma the toast of HKJC 140th Anniversary Cup

The Caspar Fownes-trained Karma, with jockey Vincent Ho up, claiming the Class 2 HKJC 140th Anniversary Cup Handicap (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Oct 20.

HONG KONG - The HK$3.12 million (S$526,000) Class 2 HKJC 140th Anniversary Cup Handicap (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Oct 20 kicked off a raft of activities launched by the Hong Kong Jockey Club to mark its 140th anniversary.

Under an inspired ride by jockey Vincent Ho, the Caspar Fownes-trained Karma came with a looping run from near last to record a soft win by 1½ lengths from Helene Feeling (Brenton Avdulla).

Favourite Patch Of Theta (Hugh Bowman) was the first to pounce on the weakening leader Flaming Rabbit (Luke Ferraris), but stood no chance when Karma swept past him at the 200m.

The penny has really dropped for Karma, a six-year-old by Turn Me Loose, who was posting a third win at his last four starts. Ho was also aboard at his last win in a Class 3 (1,600m) on June 15.

All-up, he has now taken his tally to four wins and four placings from 14 starts for prize money close to HK$5.19 million.

Patrons on course cheered for the popular winner – who returned $18 on the Singapore Pools tote – but also had their fill with all the on-course activities, including entertainment, food and drinks.

Under the banner “With You. Then. Now. Always.”, the HKJC is organising a series of initiatives to mark this milestone and recognise the Hong Kong people’s continuing partnership and outline its optimism about the city’s future.

In the 2023-24 financial year ended June 30, the club contributed a record HK$40.1 billion to the community, making the HKJC Charities Trust one of the world’s leading charity donors.

“From a small racing club founded in 1884, we have grown into a world-class racing organisation,” said HKJC chief executive officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.

“Uniquely, we also contribute very substantially to the betterment of society. We want to thank the community which has made all the good we do possible and bring people together. We want to show the club’s appreciation for Hong Kong and to say a big ‘thank you’ to all our fellow citizens.”

Other celebratory highlights in coming weeks include HK$8 million Triple Trio Jackpots on Oct 20 and 27 as well as an open day at the Jockey Club’s public riding school. HKJC