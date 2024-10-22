Oct 23 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Champion jockey Zac Purton can get off to a good start with consistent Class 5 galloper Go Go Go in the opening event at Sha Tin on Oct 23.

Race 1 (1,800m)

1 Go Go Go has been racing consistently for a Class 5 horse this season. With the benefit of gate 1 and champion jockey Zac Purton remaining in the saddle, this race looks his for the taking.

4 Fruity Warrior has been itching to win his first race this season after two promising second-place finishes. Third-up now, he should be primed for this.

3 Nice Birdie receives a jockey upgrade with Hugh Bowman taking over the reins from a 10lb (4.5kg) claiming apprentice, which will help his chances on his second attempt back in Class 5, where he performs better.

5 Fury And Gold donned blinkers for the first time last start and showed improvement in the headgear during a trial leading into the race. However, he raced wide and had excuses. Each-way claims.

Race 2 (1,200m)

4 High Rise Power is ready to win after his last-start third at this course and distance. Gate 2 will provide a perfect run in a race with good speed engaged, and the recent stable change to Dennis Yip has sparked improvement.

7 Gallant Goody gets Purton in the saddle from gate 3. He has been improving steadily since dropping into Class 5 and looks ready to get into the money.

11 Patch Of Watch is an interesting runner, as he continues to win trials by big margins, but is yet to show up on race day. His chances should improve back in distance and with a better-judged ride.

8 Super Joy can be slow to start, which is why he has placed more than won. But if the pace is on to suit, he will be making a late bid.

Race 3 (1,650m)

2 Floof won well two starts back, his first under the care of Ricky Yiu, but he was forced to work hard from a wide draw last time and faded in the straight. Bowman riding from gate 2 checks plenty of boxes for him to rebound.

7 Lucky Banner should get a soft lead, ensuring he has every chance to bounce back after a 574-day break between wins.

6 Hakka Radiance is getting close to victory, evidenced by his last-start, second-place finish at this course and distance.

3 Only U is improving after sliding down the ratings; coming into a low draw after a handy run from a wide position last time is in his favour.

Race 4 (1,650m)

1 Galvanic returns to Class 4, where he performs best, receives a jockey upgrade with Bowman atop, and has drawn ideally in gate 2 against modest competition.

4 Snowalot tries the all-weather track for the first time, but that should not pose a problem. Purton will hop back in the saddle and combines with an in-form David Hayes.

11 Reliable Profit broke through for his first win in fine style in Class 5 last start. Despite the rise in class, he has a nice low gate in his favour.

2 Forever Folks remains in good order after his last-start, course-and-distance win. Respect.

Race 5 (1,200m)

7 Always Fluke was well supported first-up but encountered trouble at the 100m. He has since moved to Mark Newnham’s stable and trialled decently over this course and distance, so he may improve with the stable change and bounce back for a win.

4 Fun N Fun Together will be well supported with Purton aboard from gate 2. He brings strong form into this event and looks ready to win if the race pans out in his favour.

1 Bowser is trending towards another victory, and his first-up effort from a wide draw was full of promise.

8 Hinokami Kagura has had several chances to break his maiden after 10 starts, but he should still be in the mix.

Race 6 (1,200m)

8 Holy Power resumed down the 1,000m Sha Tin straight and finished a luckless seventh, beaten just over five lengths after being badly held up in the closing stages. He has trialled well since and may relish this course and distance on his first attempt, especially with Purton aboard from gate 3.

1 Golden Long showed ability last season, but it ended on a sour note when he bled. He has looked well in his trials, and trying this course and distance for the first time seems to suit him perfectly.

9 Robot Knight last raced on turf and ran a decent race, but his chances improve back on dirt. He holds form with a nice trial win in between runs.

5 Jolly Companion will give a sight from gate 2. He surprised at a price at this course and distance last start and may have finally found his niche.

Race 7 (1,650m)

5 Talents Ambition resumed over 1,200m, which is short of his best, but finished strongly into third after jumping from gate 10. Newnham has him in fine shape for this race, having sent him back to the trials, where he won his heat impressively, and he looks the one to beat from gate 3.

2 Turin Mascot drops back to Class 3, which should make this a more manageable assignment. His first-up effort, when third behind a dominant Sword Point, showed he is in good form.

4 Perfect Team has been close up in two turf runs this season and now switches to his preferred surface, which should give him a better chance.

7 Fighting Machine stepped up to Class 3 for the first time last start, running a fast-finishing fourth from a wide gate, and again has to overcome a tricky draw from gate 11.

Race 8 (1,200m)

1 Capital Delight should benefit from dropping back to 1,200m after a forgivable run over the extended mile last start, where he was held up for much of the straight but still managed to put in an honest effort. A fast pace will suit his pattern.

2 Victory Moments is well-placed with the return to Class 3 and to this course and distance, where he has been remarkably consistent, only missing the top three once in seven starts.

4 Super Win Dragon, who defeated Capital Delight when first-up, has trialled well since and is ideally drawn to go close again from gate 2.

7 Self Improvement was in need of his first-up run after doing too much work from a wide gate. Each-way claims.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club