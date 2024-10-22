Oct 23 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Trainer Tony Rivalland’s filly (9) LADY OF VIX made a smart debut on the turf at Hollywoodbets Scottsville. If she has come on from that effort, the Poly and the widest draw should not be an issue.

(6) DIYARANI was a distant fourth last run but any market support will see her as a big contender.

(4) DRESSEDTOTHENINES has shown her best form on the Poly while (3) FEEL THE WIND was much improved last run.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(8) GOOD LIVING has been knocking on the door for some time and the Paul Lafferty stable is in good form. The gelding switches to the Poly but, on his best form, he should make a bold bid.

The danger could be (3) MO KING. His two best efforts have been on the Poly and he should keep Good Living honest.

(1) MIND MAP did show some promise in the Cape but his last run is best ignored. The Poly could suit and, with first-time cheek pieces, he could give a lot of cheek.

(5) RAILROAD is struggling but can finish in the money.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) MERITORIOUS and (2) MOCHA BLEND look the most likely to feature.(5) DEE DAY has not been far back at recent outings and this trip should suit.

(8) RUN FOR PEACE has been rested but did show improvement at her second start and the step-up in trip should suit.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) MAGMA MAGIC has been knocking on the door and now switches to the Poly. He is distance-suited and should run another forward race.

(1) BRAVE BOMBER has improved with each outing and, from the best draw, should be competitive.

(6) PRICELESS PEARL improved nicely last run, only his third start and second on the Poly. The stable is in form and he is one to watch.

(8) FIRELIGHTER was much improved last run when friendless in the betting. He may have found his form and, if he can build on his last run, must have a chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) WAVE WARRIOR seldom runs a poor race and takes a slight drop in the handicap. Singapore Gold Cup-winning jockey Muzi Yeni rides for trainer Alyson Wright, which could prove significant.

(3) ONE IRISH ROVER made eye-catching improvement last start and is 3.5kg better off with (2) L’ULTIMO, who has improved in blinkers but does look held at the weights after his three-point raise in the handicap.

(7) COUNT MARSH is useful on his day and can feature prominently in this company.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) MISS PAGET is smart and this race looks to be at her mercy. She is a course-and-distance specialist and should be in with a big shout.

The main danger could be (6) THE GHOST, with the Lafferty stable in very good form. Although the grey shed her maiden only last time, her pre-maiden form was solid and she must have a strong chance in this line-up.

Trainer Carl Hewitson has two soldiers in (2) CHELSEA FLOWER and (3) ASPOESTERTJIE. The former has fair Poly form against slightly stronger company while the latter switches to the Poly and is capable on her day.

Race 7 (1,400m)

The two three-year-olds, (4) GINGER DELIGHT and (1) BEAUTIFUL RANIA, have useful recent form and should be right up there in modest company. But trainer Paul Gadsby has declared blinkers on (8) MISS LIALAH and, for an older mare, that could prove decisive.

(3) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE comes from an in-form stable and is better than her recent form would suggest.