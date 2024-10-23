Oct 24 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) CAT O’CLOCK would not be winning out of turn. The return to this extended trip should suit.

(4) JILTED has shown enough to play a leading role and could redeem herself after a recent mishap.

Newcomer (9) MISCHIEF MANAGED is out of a Grade 1-winning mare and an accomplished work rider is aboard. So her chances should not be underestimated.

(11) SWEET SOPHIA acquitted herself well on debut and will have more to offer with that experience under her belt.

Race 2 (1,500m)

(1) MIA MOO took advantage of favourable conditions to make a winning comeback in a similar race over 1,200m. She is weighted to follow up on these terms, especially with Craig Zackey staying on.

She gets the nod ahead of stablemate (4) WORLD OF ALICE who can improve as a 3yo after a promising 2yo campaign which culminated in a fourth-placed finish in a Grade 1 (1,600m) for 2yo’s.

Consistent (3) HAPPY MO has the form and experience to challenge those Sean Tarry runners.

(5) FREE IN SEATTLE completes the shortlist.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(14) ENFORCE LAW was a fast-finishing third on debut over track and trip. Go close.

(2) KALEESH CYBORG seems the best equipped of the raced runners to expose any chinks in the selection’s armour.

Well-bred newcomer (16) SATYAGRAHA is another of interest.

(3) SOLAR SAIL will be competitive if building on the improvement of recent performances.

Race 4 (1,100m)

(2) CYMRIC confirmed the promise he showed as a juvenile with an encouraging comeback second. More to come from him, especially with the tongue-tie retained.

(5) BUFFALO STORM CODY fits a similar profile and is in receipt of 3kg from that rival.

Best-weighted (4) ELEGANT ICE is not taken lightly, while (3) KINSHIN SHA is better than his last start suggests and could fare better back at “home” on the Vaal track.

Race 5 (1,700m)

(4) ROMAN’S REVENGE was not winning out of turn when a wide-margin maiden victor over 1,800m on this track and, with further improvement expected, he ought to acquit himself competitively on his handicap debut.

(1) RED LEGEND has the form and experience to fight for victory, while (3) RED KNOT should pose more of a threat over this distance after a comeback sprint.

(2) JAPANESE MAPLE completes the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,700m)

(3) CAPTAINOFTHEGREEN was a game start-to-finish winner of his Highveld and stable debut after a lengthy absence. A two-point penalty will not stop him.

(5) EIGER SANCTION extended his winning sequence over 1,800m on this track last week and he should go well again if taking his place in the line-up.

(6) DIESEL’S SHADOW is better off at the weights.

(8) SHINTO SHRINE has claims, too.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) GORGEOUS KLEIN confirmed the promise of his juvenile campaign by winning a stronger 1,200m race on his first 3yo race. A resultant six-point penalty should not halt his momentum.

However, he concedes 3.5kg to course-and-distance debut winner (7) COUNT INVICTO whose progress makes him worth following.

Hard-knockers (4) AMPERSAND and (1) OPEN HIGHWAY have the form and experience at this level of the handicap to keep their younger rivals honest.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Maturing (1) CHASING HAPPINESS has gone from strength to strength this season, winning both outings over 1,200m on Turffontein’s Inside track. She carries a hefty eight-point penalty for her latest victory but is the best-weighted runner in the line-up. So the hat-trick is achievable.

(12) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE and (13) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA are course-and-distance suited and weighted to pose a threat.

Unexposed (11) KARATE KID faces his acid test but is progressive. So, has to be respected.