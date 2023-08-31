Queiroz the star at trials

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons' grey galloper Gold Ten Sixty-One (Bruno Queiroz) hanging on to beat fast-finishing stablemate Raising Sixty-One (Zyrul Nor Azman) in the third of six trials on Thursday morning. Mark them down as horses to follow.

Bruno Queiroz has captured the imagination of Kranji racegoers since his debut on Singapore Derby Day on July 23.

In just a short time, the stylish 22-year-old Brazilian from Sao Paulo has ridden nine winners, including a treble last Sunday.

He is good – his two Rio de Janeiro champion jockey titles and more than 900 winners, including 14 in Group 1, bear testimony.

And he is here to embark on his international foray, under the advice of his godfather – multiple Singapore and Hong Kong champion Joao Moreira.

While he has yet to reach superstar status of the legendary jockey, there is already some semblance in riding style.

He is cool, calm and collected. His balance is almost perfect and, more importantly, the horses go well for him.

Like on Thursday morning, when he struck with a four-timer with his polished riding. He could lead or come from behind.

In Trial 1, he led all the way on the Jason Ong-trained newcomer Nature Chief, who clocked 1min 01.32sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

After a fourth on the Richard Lim-trained Run Buddy Run, he showed his cool on trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ grey Gold Ten Sixty-One. He was unperturbed when Ocean Crossing and Surpass Natural came up to eyeball him on settling down.

He knew he was on a good horse. He just sat pretty. Round the bend, he was already in control.

Gold Ten Sixty-One pulled clear on straightening. Although stablemate Raising Sixty-One made a late charge, Queiroz knew he had done enough.

His winner clocked 1:00.70. Mark both as horses to follow.

Queiroz was cool as a cucumber on his next winner, Fitzsimmons’ last-start Open Maiden winner Golden Brown.

His mount was a tad slow to begin but Queiroz deftly plotted a path along the shortest route to be a handy fourth, as Southern Speed led.

Golden Brown looked keen to go but Queiroz kept his horse on a tight leash. And, without much exertion, he got up easily to beat the leader in 1:01.43.

In Trial 5, Queiroz’s mount, the Ong-trained Speedy Buck, dwelt and travelled last and wide early.

He straightened up widest and, when asked a little, his mount gave plenty, albeit starting to hang a bit.

Speedy Buck kicked on to score in 1:00.87. He is another for the notebook.

In the last, Queiroz brought Fitzsimmons’ Royal Commission from third-last to finish strongly for second to Lim’s Saltoro (Wong Chin Chuen). Daniel Meagher’s flashy newcomer clocked 1:00.53.

For sure, with plenty of support, Queiroz is heading in the right direction. The world is his oyster.