Ready to climb Mt Niseko next

Mt Niseko (Vlad Duric) dominating Pacific Snoopy (Simon Kok) in the second of three barrier trials on Tuesday.

Racegoers are not exactly geography buffs. Some of us may not even know a mountain from a molehill.

But, right now, and because of the exploits of a certain galloper named Lim’s Kosciuszko, we know he was named after Mount Kosciuszko, a 2,228m tall mountain in New South Wales in Australia.

Here’s more geography trivia, Mount Niseko. It is the tallest peak in the Niseko Annupuri mountain range in Hokkaido, Japan, and it is a well-known skiing destination.

It is not as famous a mountain as Kosciuszko but the name is beginning to register.

The Mt Niseko that racegoers are getting to know is a racehorse now residing in trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ yard.

He is a big bay Australian-bred who tips the scales in the mid-500kg range.

He has also picked up prize money at his only Kranji start.

That was on Sept 16 and it was for finishing third to Pacific MV in a 1,100m sprint on the Polytrack.

If you were one of those who took the short odds on $9, put that defeat behind you and stick with him.

Mt Niseko is going to put a win on the board sooner rather than later.

He was at the trials on Tuesday morning and he came away with flying colours.

Ridden by Vlad Duric, he was squeezed out at the start and snagged back to last when the runners settled into stride.

But he made up ground and was third at the 600m.

Placed widest of the lot, he was asked for an effort halfway down the straight and he delivered.

Lengthening strides as he went along, he eventually beat the mare Pacific Snoopy by one length.

The shenanigans after the start did not help his winning time and Mt Niseko covered the trip in a modest 1min 02.48sec.

Yes, it was uncharacteristic. After all, he did clock a sizzling 59.88sec in an earlier trial on Sept 9 and 59.99 when second in yet another trial on Aug 17.

Yes, Mt Niseko can generate speed and it was that turn of foot which helped him win two races – over 1,200m and 1,235m – in Australia before being flown out here.

So, the advice here is to stick with this son of I Am Invincible. He could be the one they all have to beat at his next start.

Another last-start beaten favourite who is worth tracking is Legend Of Niagara. He took the first trial of the morning rather impressively.

Ridden by Iskandar Rosman and jumping from the outermost gate, Legend Of Niagara found the front on settling and never gave it back.

He was two lengths clear of Eruption at the 600m and upped the tempo in the home stretch to win by 2 3/4 lengths.

Like Mt Niseko, he too did not break the minute mark, clocking 1:01.81. But he also served notice of an imminent winning show.

Prepared by Mahadi Taib, Legend Of Niagara finished second in both Kranji starts to date.

After he was beaten by Lord’s Command on Aug 27, he went down by a head to Cash King at his next start in a 1,200m race on Sept 16.

The trial would have topped him up and he should come out for his next start in terrific order.

Also impressive in that same trial was Eruption. He was having a starting stall test, which he passed.

Partnered by Duric, he tracked Legend Of Niagara all the way but gave up the chase at the furlong mark when the eventual winner took flight and cleared away.

Another one from the Fitzsimmons’ yard and owned by the Buffalo Stable, Eruption was a well-beaten $8 favourite at his last start.

It was money down the drain when he reared at the start. He never could make up for the ground lost and eventually beat two home in the 14-horse field.

But Eruption is better than that. He jumped away cleanly at the trials and, if he shows that same kind of discipline at the races, he can put his first win on the board.

