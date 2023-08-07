Renzo bounces back in style

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Renzo kicking clear to score his fourth victory, once jockey Bernardo Pinheiro took his mount through a gap in the final 200m of his Polytrack 1,200m race on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

As honest as the day is long, Renzo just could not greet the judge again after his third and last success on April 9, 2022.

But he had consistently finished on board leading up to Sunday’s $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

He earned his keep for his South African owner, Alfredo Crabbia, of Rocket Man fame.

From 14 starts after that win, the Argentinian-bred had two seconds, six thirds and two fourths.

If there was a prize for constant trying, Renzo could put his hands up to be counted.

Well, like Kharisma breaking the drought for trainer Stephen Gray in the $110,000 Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m) on Sunday, Renzo also bounced back with a superb victory for trainer Ricardo Le Grange.

It was a deserving win.

It came from a great ride by Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro.

Donning Crabbia’s world-famous red-and-black colours with the red Maltese cross, Pinheiro seemed to be caught in a bind midway down the straight.

There was a wall of horses in front – five to be exact – from fellow $21 second favourite Buuraq Sixty-One on the rails to the $14 top pick Prestige Star on the outside.

With luck, the opening between Buuraq Sixty-One and the tiring Last Samurai appeared.

Pinheiro wasted no time. He darted his mount through and soon had the race sewn up.

With success No. 4 from 26 starts in the bag, Renzo took his prize money to about $215,000.

Le Grange was beaming at the post-race interview by Singapore Turf Club presenter-cum-commentator Scott Bailey.

“It’s sad that, at one stage, these colours were going around probably four or five times a meeting and, anyway, this little horse, he deserves to win,” said the South African trainer.

“He’s been gutsy, he’s always out there trying his guts out.

“Just watching the race, it’s maybe probably a better way in the future to ride him a bit quiet and give him a chance, because at one stage, I thought he wasn’t going to get a run.

“And, when he got the gap, he just exploded.

“Once he got shuffled back onto the fence I thought ‘Oh god’ he’s not going to get a run and, then when he got the run, it’s all over from there.”

Pinheiro, who completed a double on the Jerome Tan-trained Lucky Baby, was happy the race panned out beautifully for Renzo.

“He showed speed, he was very quick from the gates and we used it to his favour,” he said.

“We knew, in the race, there was going to be a lot of speed. I just had to try to jump good, get out of trouble and let the horse take a breather.

“He just confirmed that Ricardo and the team had kept the horse very well, and I’m just glad to be part of the team.”

Asked if the five-year-old gelding by Orpen could win again, he said: “For sure, he’s a lovely horse. He tries his best. Every time he runs, he gives everything.

“We tried him in the Four-Year-Old series a couple of months back, but the race was just too strong for him. Back to Class 4, it gave him the confidence and I’m sure he can win again.”