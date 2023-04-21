Sacred Croix can spring upset

Sacred Croix (Benny Woodworth) winning one of his eight races when trained by Mark Walker. The horse is now under Jerome Tan and Woodworth, who has partnered the gelding in three other victories, gets the job in Sunday's $150,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m at Kranji. ST FILE PHOTO

On paper, the 1,400m trip for Sunday’s $150,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy looks a bit sharp for Raffles Racing Stable’s Sacred Croix.

But there is no denying the Jerome Tan-trained eight-year-old can still raise a terrific gallop. He just needs a dose of luck to break the duck in his feature-race quests.

The big-hearted son of Savabeel has won eight times (under Mark Walker) and has amassed nearly $900,000 in stakes, but the Group races always eluded him.

He came agonisingly close several times.

The most heart-breaking was his flying second to Horse of the Year Lim’s Lightning in the $1 million International Group 3 Kranji Mile over 1,600m in May, 2022.

Ridden by jockey Rizuan Shafiq, he charged home with big-bounding strides.

For a moment, it looked like he was going to make it. Alas, the Daniel Meagher-trained and Wong Chin Chuen-ridden winner held on resolutely to score by ½ length.

In October under Wong, Sacred Croix again sprouted wings in the $300,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m. But he lost by a neck to the Michael Clements-trained Prosperous Return (Jake Bayliss).

In his last start on March 25, he came from the rear with his trademark finish for a 2 3/4-length third to Lim’s Kosciuszko (Wong) in the $300,000 Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m.

Jockey Benny Woodworth was at the helm.

“He was very unlucky in the Raffles Cup. He was interfered with on two occasions, but he still came from the back to finish third. It was a big run,” said the popular Malaysian rider.

“The EW Barker trip is definitely too short. But, if he performs the same way he did, he will be an interesting runner.

“But this horse has a pattern. He can give one good run and then one bad. We can only hope for the best.

“His condition is very good. I rode him in all his gallops and slow work. Myself, the trainer and the stable are expecting a good run from him.”

Given his age, Woodworth reckons Sacred Croix is not like he was when younger, when he could afford to travel wide and rush home.

So, having drawn Gate 3 is a big plus.

“Jump him and hope they go hard at hot speed and he slowly comes through.

“As an eight-year-old, he cannot go do like before – go wide and come from behind.

“Everything has to fall into place for him. The 1,400m is definitely not ideal for him.

“He’s getting old, but every trainer and owner would want to have a runner in the big race.

“The main thing is the pace of the race. If they go fast, it will improve his chances. The long course is a big plus.”

Of Sacred Croix’s eight successes, Woodworth was on board in half of them.

It was a four-in-a-row in 2019. They were from Open Maiden to Class 3 – over 1,200m (twice), 1,400m and 1,600m.

The former Malayan Racing Association champion also rode the bay/brown gelding to finish second in the Group 3 Silver Bowl over 1,400m and Group 2 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m in 2019.

He lost to What’s New on both occasions.

Trainer Tan agreed that Sacred Croix is in mint condition, but the second-highest contender (56kg with 93 points) may not be able to catch up in time over 1,400m.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange’s Rocket Star (95 points) heads the field of 13 with 57kg.

“It’s a bit too short for him,” said Tan, who has yet to win a Group race at Kranji in four years after leaving Penang, where he trained for 10 years.

“But he is in good form and looks well-in at the handicaps, so he will be more than competitive.

“Benny will settle him where he’s comfortable and, if the race is run at a tempo that suits backmarkers, he will be strong late.

“The ‘A’ Long Course will suit, so let’s hope things go our way.

“He deserves to win a good race like this, but he will be better over the mile, so the Kranji Mile is his main aim.”

The International Group 3 feature will be staged on May 20.

It will be Sacred Croix’s third attempt. He was fourth to Minister in 2021, beaten by 2½ lengths.