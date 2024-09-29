Sept 29 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) HAPPY FORTUNE ran an absolute cracker on debut. Could be hard to beat.

(8) PANTHERA UNCIA is running well. Should win soon.

(1) YELLOW JACKET gets the best draw and can be expected to run a cracker again.

Include (4) CHAKPORI in quartet.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(7) ARTIST’S MODEL was snared on the line last time. He should get it right this time.

(4) SEE MY FUTURE ran fifth on debut and with natural progression, can go close.

(11) AMIGO and (6) DAPPER have solid form and cannot be excluded from any bets.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(5) PERFECTLY PICKED is holding her form and looks ready to win. Has found the ideal race to get it right.

(7) SYRIAN STEEL is coming to form attractively and has to be taken seriously – each-way chance.

(11) GRAND OCCASION is improving with racing and can win and (12) WALKIE TALKIE is a must for the trifecta and quartet.

Race 4 (2,300m)

(1) RED WILLIAM is never far off the action and should be able to go very close from gate 1. Each-way chance.

(3) FRENCH TRIP caught the eye first run out of the maidens and could be one to follow.

(2) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD keeps running fourth but can get closer here. Big place prospect.

(4) THE MIKADO should be in the first four.

Race 5 (1,100m)

(3) CATS PAJAMAS returns since winning a feature race on July 28. He packs some class and must be respected.

(4) BUFFALO STORM CODY looks very progressive. He will have to be included in all calculations.

(1) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY bounced back to his best after being gelded and is one to watch.

(2) LUNELUCK scored an impressive maiden win, so has to be thrown in.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(9) PRITTI VICTORY was in top form prior to short break. She may run well fresh.

(7) UBUKHWEBEZANA is holding solid form. In with a massive winning chance.

(1) STORMY CHOICE jumps from the best draw. Will be there.

(8) RED ROSES TOO is very honest and must go into everything.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(8) ESCAPOLOGIST won a gutsy race last start. Tricky draw, but she must be respected.

(4) PETIT VERDOT has been running consistently and will have a huge winning chance.

(1) VIHAAN’S QUEEN has the best draw and is always in the mix. Will have the run of the race from that draw.

(6) OFF LIMITS was not far last start and can get into the quartets.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(3) BOM BOM has a much better draw and will probably find the front. Can be very dangerous.

(5) PONGOLA ran extremely well last start and will be thereabouts.

(7) PAPA C represents some smart form. Will make his presence felt.

(8) SHOTGUN WILLIE is holding form and can win this contest despite tough draw.