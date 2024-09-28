Asif it couldn’t get any better

The Steven Burridge-trained Asif (Manoel Nunes) hitting the line strongly while staving off a late charge from favourite Ravalli (Ryan Curatolo, No. 5) in the Class 3 race (1,200m) at Kranji on Sept 28. The Al-Arabiya Stable-owned galloper will be on the quick back-up at Singapore’s farewell meeting on Oct 5.

Champion jockey Manoel Nunes was still playing it safe about a sixth title, even after a hat-trick took him three wins clear at the top of the log on Sept 28.

Tied with fellow Brazilian Bruno Queiroz going into Singapore’s penultimate meeting – not for just the 2024 season, but for its whole 182-year racing history – Nunes now holds what could be a decisive margin after he scored three goals on Elliot Ness, Star Victory and Asif against zero for Queiroz.

“There’s still one meeting to go. Anything can happen,” said a prudent Nunes.

“Every week, Bruno and I have been fighting for the title, and it sure helps to have some breathing space. I thought I had some decent chances today, and could get at least one or two winners.

“But it all depends what rides we get for the last meeting. I am not beyond reach.”

If the fight for the honour of being crowned Singapore’s last-ever champion jockey may still go down to the wire – the other titles are already known (trainer Jason Ong and apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow for back-to-back accolades) – the hat-trick of wins has at least put one milestone to bed for Nunes.

Besides the premiership, Nunes had been chasing another record of sorts, which he finally equalled after $70 outsider Asif took the day’s highlight, the $130,000 Class 3 race (1,200m) – to reach the same number of Kranji winners as his famous Brazilian compatriot Joao Moreira: 737.

“Every record means a lot to me, and to equal Moreira’s record at Kranji is special to me,” he said.

“Moreira is not only my fellow countryman, but he made his mark in Singapore over only four years, which is not easy. I’ve done it over eight years, which is to me also a relatively short time as we’ve had fewer meetings since Covid-19 (2020) – only one meeting a week compared to two last time.

“It’s not so much about joining Moreira, it could’ve been any other rider. I’m prouder of the record of the third-highest score for Kranji jockeys.”

With 10 races – including the $1.38 million Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) – set down for decision at the grand final on Oct 5, Nunes just needs one more win to stand alone on that podium step, with Barend Vorster (789 wins) and Saimee Jumaat (776) already out of reach on the two highest steps.

“I’ve got a pretty good book of rides at the last meeting,” said Nunes, who jumped off Makin to ride Dream Alliance in the Singapore Gold Cup.

“It’ll be great if I can beat Moreira, but even if I didn’t, I’m already very satisfied with the record.

“I’ll just go out there and try my best, and hopefully I can at least win a sixth title. I’ve never won a Gold Cup, it would also be a dream come true if I did.”

If Elliot Ness’ ($10) and Star Victory’s ($16) wins were among his best chances of the day, Asif’s did take Nunes a little off-guard.

“Asif was in good form, but I was a bit worried about his barrier (nine),” he said.

“It turned out it was good we weren’t able to go forward as he was on the operation table (knee chip) not too long ago.

“I’m very pleased I won in those colours again – and a $130,000 race.”

The purse bumped up from $70,000 to $130,000 for a Class 3 event is part of a prize money increase across the board at the penultimate and last race meetings.

A six-year-old by Per Incanto, Asif was ringing up his third Kranji win in 11 starts for the Al-Arabiya Stable, with whom Nunes has enjoyed countless other wins with the likes of Ghalib (seven) and Makin (four), among others.

The dynamic duo is all set to continue their racing success elsewhere after Kranji shuts down on Oct 5.

They both relocate to Adelaide, with that latest win also sealing Asif’s ticket to the Australian adventure.

“(Owner) Mansoor (Gandhi) wanted to see how Asif would run today first. He’s definitely joining Ghalib, Makin, Bakeel and Ejaz on that plane to Australia now,” said winning trainer Steven Burridge.

“He’s had some fair runs since he came back, but we knew he always had ability. We’ve given him time after his knee-chip operation.

“From the wide draw, we decided to ride him quiet and see what happens. Manoel gave him a great ride.

“I told him not to worry about anything coming out wide if he can cut the corners – and he did.”

As opposed to $12 favourite Ravalli (Ryan Curatolo) who had to go around slow horses to find daylight on the outside, Asif enjoyed a more economical run on the fence before slicing through the field at the 300m.

The contrast in fortunes accounted for the half-length difference at the wire. Ravalli finished like a mail train but could not catch Asif.

manyan@sph.com.sg