Super Baby is only three, but looks all grown up

Super Baby (Vlad Duric) strolling away to a comfortable win at the barrier trials on Thursday. Sun Step (Iskandar Rosman) finishes second, more than five lengths away.

What is there not to like about Super Baby?

He is young, he is feisty and, well, he has got a “super” name.

We also know that under the care of Jerome Tan, he has been coming along nicely.

Super Baby was at the trials on Thursday morning and, boy, did he look all grown up.

Ridden by the evergreen Vlad Duric, he was slow to get going and making that first turn on the far side, horse and rider had a good view of the bobbing bottoms in front of him.

With Sun Step (Iskandar Rosman) and Plus (Manoel Nunes) going hell for leather up front, Super Baby began to make inroads into that lead.

A furlong out and Duric had him placed second behind Sun Step. The winkers doing the trick, Super Baby hit the front soon after and cleared away to win by 5½ lengths – easing up.

He would go on to clock a pedestrian 1min 01.63sec for the 1,000m. But, for all intents and purposes, it was a good trial.

Super Baby’s claim to fame so far has been a second and a third placing.

As for the trials, Tan has, to date, sent him to four and he took second twice. Hopefully, now that he has tasted victory, he might want more of the same.

So, pencil his name in that black book of yours. He looks a good one for the future.

They say “age is just a number”. Well, you had better believe it.

In the third of five trials run, done and dusted, the 10-year-old Green Star beat eight-year-old Lim’s Craft and seven-year-old War Pride in a three-way dash to the line.

They left in their wake the likes of three-year-old Grand Sage, four-year-old Dragon Boss and Star Legend who turned five on Aug 1.

Yes, it was a good romp for the oldies now camped at Kranji.

Green Star, in particular.

Someone should tell him to take it easy. But no, the old guy still thinks he is a frisky youngster – and we saw him do his stuff on Thursday.

Ridden by Bruno Queiroz, he was near the rear on settling but made up ground passing the 600m mark.

When they straightened, he had the leaders, Lim’s Craft and War Pride in his crosshairs.

Given rein by the Brazilian hoop, he got into his rhythm at the furlong marker and, once in front, he hung in there to beat Lim’s Craft by a neck.

A son of Iffraaj, it was Green Star’s third – and best – trial since Sept 14.

His trainer, Tim Fitzsimmons has been patient with him but we should soon be seeing him at the races.

When the day comes and we do see his name in a racebook, remember, age is just a number.

In the first trial of the morning, the Jason Ong-trained July impressed.

He did not win the hit-out – he took second behind Supreme Liner.

But the way he came home left little to the imagination.

Another one partnered by Queiroz and jumping from an outside gate, July was five lengths in arrears at the 600m mark.

The lead then belonged to Pacific Crown who, after being slow out of the gates, had shot to the front under Wong Chin Chuen.

Alas, that exertion along the back stretch took its toll and he gave up the fight in the home stretch.

But not July. He was doing his best work late and had they been allowed to go another 50m, he would have collared the winner, Supreme Liner.

The winning margin was half a length but Ong and Queiroz would have had no complaints.

Formerly with Michael Clements, July only recently moved over to Ong’s yard and the leading trainer will surely be looking at it as a great acquisition.

After all, July was hardly disgraced on debut.

That was on Aug 6 and he finished fourth behind that other Falcon Racing Stable-owned horse, May.

July had a trial on Oct 12. Like he did on Thursday, he also finished second – beaten by Roger Roger.

In the short time between trials, July has improved.

Indeed, he is shaping up well enough to help pad up Ong’s lead at the top of the trainer’s table.

