Zyrul suspended one day for careless riding

Jockey Zyrul Nor Azman has been ruled out of this Saturday’s Kranji meeting, following a one-day suspension for careless riding on Roda Robot in last Saturday’s opening event.

Near the 1,250m, he allowed his mount to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Just Because, who was checked.

Other Saturday’s Singapore stipendiary stewards’ report highlights:



Race 1



RODA ROBOT (3rd/$640) Zyrul reported that he was instructed to attempt to settle in a midfield position.

But, from a wide barrier and when runners on his inside improved, he elected to allow his mount to stride forward to avoid covering excessive ground.HURRICANE MARS (10th/$55) Jockey Saifudin Ismail said that it was his intention to attempt to settle in a forward position.

But, when crowded shortly after the start, his mount failed to display the pace to do so.



Race 2



KING GEE (10th/$14) When questioned, jockey Bernardo Pinheiro said that, after being slightly slow to begin, he had to make some use of his mount in the early and middle stages to find a position but the gelding travelled only fairly.

He added that King Gee hung out from the 700m until straightening, and did not respond when asked in the straight.



Race 3



BIONICS (1st/$129) Trainer Young Keah Yong could offer no tangible explanation for the improved performance. He said that he had not varied the work carried out by the gelding leading into the race, nor had he varied the gear.

His explanation was noted. ENERGY BABY (2nd/$51) When questioned about his vigour over the concluding stages, jockey Iskandar Rosman said that he felt his riding was consistent with his usual pattern.

The stewards noted his explanation but advised him to ensure that he rides all his mounts so as not to leave room for query.



Race 5



RIVER DRAGON (3rd/$31) When questioned about his riding, with particular reference to his level of vigour in the straight, jockey Benny Woodworth said that his mount showed no early pace after being slow to begin and travelled only fairly.

He added that, when asked in the straight, the gelding laid in, but ran on well over the concluding stages.

Woodworth felt that the vigour he applied on River Dragon was comparable to his normal style of riding.

The stewards disputed this evidence. To their mind, Woodworth’s riding, in particular the use of the whip, had not been as strong as his normal style.

When questioned why he took hold of his mount approaching the winning post, Woodworth said that he felt the gelding shifted in abruptly and was mindful of the runners to his inside.

Trainer Jason Ong said that he had hoped the gelding was able to settle in the midfield position to allow the horse to finish the race off strongly.

After viewing the stewards’ patrol films, he expressed satisfaction with Woodworth’s riding in the straight.

After considering all the evidence, the stewards, while concerned with Woodworth’s riding, did not believe his actions would be culpable to the required degree to warrant a charge.

However, he was warned and advised to ensure that he rides all his mounts so as to leave no room for query.



Race 6



LAST SAMURAI (8th/$21) The horse returned lame off-fore.



Race 7



WAR PRIDE (2nd/$24) An objection was lodged by Ong, the trainer of the second placegetter, War Pride, against Silent Is Gold, being declared the winner, on the grounds of interference approaching the 200m.

After considering all of the evidence and after deliberation, the stewards felt that the alleged interference had not affected the result and dismissed the objection. They deemed it to be frivolous and fined Ong $2,000.



Race 9



SKY EIGHT (8th/$23) When questioned, Pinheiro said that, after losing considerable ground at the start, he had to push his mount along in the early and middle stages to try and reconnect with the field. But, after having to work hard early, his mount did not run on in the straight.