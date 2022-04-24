Albirex's Tadanari Lee to donate goal bonuses to SportCares

Tadanari Lee will donate all of his goal bonus pay-outs this season, worth $200 per goal, to SportCares.

Albirex Niigata forward Tadanari Lee has shown he is not just a big-name player, but a footballer with a big heart, as he kicked off his Goals for SportCares donation campaign on Saturday (April 23).

The campaign will see him donating all of his goal bonus pay-outs this season, worth $200 per goal, to SportCares.

So far, the former Southampton player has scored three goals in seven games, and members of the public may also contribute on this website.

Launching the drive at the Clementi Stadium on Saturday, the 36-year-old engaged SportCares' Saturday Night Lights (SNL) youth players in a kickabout before joining Muslim participants for their break fast meal as he learned more about their culture during this Ramadan.

SNL is a football-based development programme that gives vulnerable youths aged 13 to 21 the chance to build values through the sport, opportunities to pick up relevant life skills through non-sport initiatives and courses.

Lee said: "When I came to Singapore in January 2022, I wanted to be part of the community and a way to do this is to give back through what I can do best - sport.

"So, when I heard about SportCares and how they use football to engage the youth, it really resonated with me. And today, I saw first-hand how the youth players are so dedicated to training and really wanting to better their game.

"They were training hard despite fasting which I am sure was not easy for them. It does go to show how much they like the sport and value the time spent with their teammates. I am very happy that my goals can contribute towards these youth players' journey in sport."