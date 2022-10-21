FAS considering disciplinary action after melee at SPL game leads to police presence

Tampines Rovers captain Yasir Hanapi (with headband) was involved in a verbal altercation with Tanjong Pagar United's coaching staff on Thursday.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Friday it was reviewing materials relating to a clash at the end of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) game between Tampines Rovers and Tanjong Pagar United, which saw the police called up to Our Tampines Hub.

In response to queries, an FAS spokesman said: “Following the submissions today of the relevant reports and video footage of the incidents that occurred in the technical areas during the (match)... the FAS is currently reviewing these materials before deciding on the next course of action, including referral to the FAS disciplinary committee, if necessary.”

All the FAS disciplinary committee’s proceedings, acts, resolutions, findings and financial penalties for such cases are made independently, without any involvement by the FAS Council or its secretariat.

On Thursday, Tanjong Pagar head coach Hasrin Jailani and team manager Noh Alam Shah were held back by officials as they angrily gesticulated at the stands near the end of the match, which Tampines won 4-3.

It is understood they were directing their anger at Stags captain Yasir Hanapi, who had been substituted and was in the stands behind the Tampines bench.

Sources told The Straits Times that Yasir had exchanged words with Hasrin and Alam Shah shortly before he was taken off in the 87th minute, after teammate Zehrudin Mehmedovic was on the receiving end of a hard tackle.

The altercation continued after the final whistle, and the Police later arrived, although a police spokesman told ST that the situation was “under control” upon the officers’ arrival.

“The parties involved were advised to keep the peace and no injuries were reported. No further Police assistance was required,” added the spokesman.

The last high-profile case handled by the FAS disciplinary committee involved an incident between Lion City Sailors and Tampines in July. The Sailors head coach then, Kim Do-hoon, and Tampines assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin were both found guilty of violent conduct and slapped with three-match bans. Kim was fined $2,000 and Fahrudin, $3,000.

In addition, both clubs copped a $5,000 fine each for the conduct of their players, who were involved in a melee after the game. Kim parted ways with the Sailors less than 24 hours after the punishments were handed down.