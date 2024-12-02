Roar with the Lions: Win tickets to the Asean championship

Singapore midfielder Kyoga Nakamura taking a wefie with Lions supporters after their recent friendly 3-2 win over Myanmar on Nov 14.

Singapore's Lions are poised to make their mark in the upcoming Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup, and TNP is giving you the chance to witness the electrifying action live at National Stadium.

We're offering six lucky readers and their BFFs or loved ones the incredible opportunity to experience the thrill of these crucial home matches.

Head coach Tsutomu Ogura has named a 30-man provisional squad, comprised entirely of Singapore Premier League players, showing a commitment to homegrown talent.

This will be Ogura's first regional test as Lions head coach.

"We have prepared well in the lead up to the ME Cup. This is a tournament that means a lot to our fans and community," he said in a press release.

"The players have shown great desire and hard work over the last few months to earn their place in this squad. Now we must continue to raise our game so we can deliver performances that will make Singaporeans proud and help get results that we want.”

The Lions' Group A campaign begins with a home match against Cambodia on Dec 11 at 7pm at the National Stadium.

Following an away match against Timor-Leste on Dec 14, they return home to face defending champions Thailand on Dec 17 at 8.30pm at the National Stadium.

The group stage concludes with an away match against Malaysia on Dec 20.

While the final 26-man squad and starting XI are yet to be announced, the anticipation is palpable.

Want to win? Here's how

This is your chance to experience the electric atmosphere of the National Stadium and cheer on our national team as they fight for glory!

We're giving away three pairs of Category 1 tickets to each of the home games against Cambodia and Thailand.

Post a short video on your social media showcasing your most passionate Lions cheer or your most creative take on supporting the team.

Get creative, make it engaging, and be sure to tag TNP (The New Paper on Facebook, @thenewpaper on Instagram, or @thenewpaperdigital on TikTok) in your post!

The six most creative and engaging videos will each win a pair of tickets.

The deadline for entries is 11.59pm on Sunday, Dec 8.

The name of the six winners will be announced at noon on Monday, Dec 9.