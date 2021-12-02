Golden goal secures S'pore floorballers' 1st win at worlds

Forward Amanda Yeap's golden goal secured world No. 14 Singapore a 2-1 triumph over Thailand for their first win of the Women's World Floorball Championship in Uppsala, Sweden, yesterday.

Their last meeting in the 2019 SEA Games final saw Singapore pip world No. 15 Thailand 3-2 to the gold medal.

The Republic will meet world No. 11 Estonia in the play-off for 13th place today.

Finishing 13th will mean Singapore would have dropped only one place from their historic 12th placing at the last edition. Thailand will face Italy in the play-off for 15th place.