Loh Kean Yew beats China’s Li Shifeng, qualifies for quarter-finals at Olympics

PARIS – Loh Kean Yew’s dream of delivering Singapore’s first Olympic badminton medal burns on after the world No. 12 beat China’s sixth-ranked Li Shifeng 23-21, 21-15 at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena on Aug 1.

The 27-year-old had lost his previous two encounters against the fast-improving Chinese, but was able to produce the goods to extend his head-to-head advantage to 5-2.

The victory sets up a tantalising quarter-final clash on Aug 2 against his good friend, defending champion and world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen, who received a last-16 bye. The Dane leads 8-2 in their past meetings.

Only the 13 group winners advanced to the round of 16, and Loh had earlier topped Group M with wins over El Salvador’s world No. 50 Uriel Canjura and 63rd-ranked Czech Jan Louda to seal his first appearance in the last 16.

He was also Singapore’s first male player to make it to the Olympics knockout round since Ronald Susilo made the last eight at Athens 2004.

In his Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021, he was eliminated at the group stage.