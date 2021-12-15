Loh Kean Yew eases into badminton World C'ships last-16

Loh Kean Yew has now matched his best showing at the 2019 World Championships when he made the last 16.

National shuttler Loh Kean Yew's impressive form at the Badminton World Federation World Championships continued in the second round as he made light work of Austria's world No. 93 Luka Wraber with a 21-4, 21-8 win in just 24 minutes in Huelva, Spain on Wednesday (Dec 15).

The follows the 24-year-old's stunning win over Denmark's world No. 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in three games in the first round on Monday.

Against Wraber, the world No. 22 burst out of the traps and took down the first game in just 10 minutes.

His 31-year-old opponent simply had no answers to Loh's decisive pace, smashes and net plays as Loh progressed with plenty left in the tank.

The Singaporean has now matched his best showing at the 2019 World Championships when he made the last 16, and will now hope to go one better when he plays either Thailand's world No. 20 Kantaphon Wangcharoen or Germany's 76th-ranked Kai Schaefer on Thursday.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, his compatriot and 16th-ranked Yeo Jia Min lost 21-15, 8-21, 21-15 to Scotland's world No. 21 Kirsty Gilmour in the opening round of the women's singles.