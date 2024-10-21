Jason Teh suffers heartbreak in Malaysia

Jason Teh believes he has what it takes to end that drought soon.

Jason Teh’s search for the first international badminton title of his career goes on after an agonising sixth final defeat, but the Singaporean believes he has what it takes to end that drought soon.

On Oct 20, the 24-year-old lost 21-12, 21-23, 21-15 to Taiwanese world No. 33 Chi Yu-jen in the Malaysia Super 100 men’s singles final at the Stadium Juara in Kuala Lumpur, and took home US$3,800 (S$4,978).

A frustrated Teh said after the defeat: “I tried my best and this is the result I got, so there’s nothing I can do other than to keep working hard and improving myself.

“I’ve learnt the importance of staying focused and being decisive with shots during crucial moments.

“I’ll also need to be more mature and consistent.

“I don’t know when my first international title will come, but I’ll just keep on trying.”

Teh, who had secured comeback wins against Thailand’s Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul in the quarter-finals and Japan’s Riku Hatano in the semi-finals, found himself playing catch-up against Chi.

After losing a meek opener, he romped to a 17-11 lead in the second game, squandered two game points and saved a match point to take the match to a decider.

Teh made a good start in the third game, but Chi worked his way back to erase a 1-5 deficit to lead 14-12.

The Singaporean world No. 41 fought hard to win three points on the trot but a series of unforced errors proved to be his downfall as the Taiwanese responded with seven straight points.

While disappointed, a key takeaway from Kuala Lumpur is Teh’s ability to regularly put himself in contention this season.

In September, he finished second at the Macau Open, a Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 300 event, as well as at the lower-tier Polish and Luxembourg Opens. He also reached the semi-finals of the Vietnam Open (Super 100) and US Open (Super 300) in 2024.

Three years ago, he had made the final at the Polish International and Bahrain International Challenge.

National training squad coach Taufiq Hidayat, who was in Teh’s corner at this event, said: “He needs to be more decisive and brave towards the end of the match, especially during crucial times. Jason is more matured and consistent now in terms of his play. He did a great job persevering all the way to the final, and he has grown up in this area.

“He needs to keep working on physical and mental aspects and I believe he will win a title at some point.”

Taufiq also noted the need for Teh to gain more experience and consistency to move up to another level.

In the other finals, Japan’s Kaoru Sugiyama beat compatriot Manami Suizu 21-18, 21-14 for the women’s singles crown, while Malaysians Low Hang Yee and Ng Eng Cheong defeated Americans Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 in the men’s doubles final.

Taiwanese Nicole Chan had a bittersweet day, winning the mixed doubles title with Ye Hong-wei after edging out Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara 21-19, 12-21, 22-20.

But she and Yang Chu-yun were denied by Malaysians Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing 22-20, 21-11 in the women’s doubles final.