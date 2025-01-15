Max Maeder set for SEA Games debut in Thailand in December

Olympic bronze medallist Max Maeder will be making his debut at the SEA Games in December.

Olympic bronze medallist Maximilian Maeder is set to make his SEA Games debut in Thailand in December, with kitefoiling included as part of the programme for the biennial event.

According to media reports, the SEA Games Federation has confirmed a list of 56 sports and 569 events for the Dec 9-20 Games, which will be held in Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla.

Kitefoiling will be part of the sailing programme for the first time, while sports like shooting, baseball and softball, netball, bowling, and sport climbing are making a return after a hiatus.

New formats of traditional sports like hockey and baseball have also been included – five-a-side versions (hockey 5s and baseball 5s) – and others like teqball and woodball will make their debuts.

Teqball, which was a demonstration sport at the 2023 edition, is a ball sport played on a curved table that combines elements of sepak takraw and table tennis, while woodball is played with a wooden mallet and wooden balls and is similar to putting in golf.

Three additional demonstration sports – air sports (paragliding and paramotor), flying disc (disc golf, ultimate) and tug of war – will also feature.

Results from these sports will not count to the overall medal tally.

A total of 569 gold medals are on offer in Thailand, 39 more than the 530 for the 2019 Games in the Philippines, which also hosted 56 sports.

Maeder will be looking to continue his winning momentum from a phenomenal 2024 season, when he won world, Asian and European titles and bronze at the Paris Olympics.

The 18-year-old said: “Of course, it’s a great thing for kitefoiling to be included in more events, like the SEA Games. It’s always great to see the sport becoming more popular anywhere, and it puts a smile on my face.

“It’s exciting to participate in my first SEA Games and I look forward to it as well because of the stories I have heard from friends around my age about the experience.”

There was also happy news for Team Singapore athletes in bowling and shooting (last contested in 2021), and sport climbing (2011).

National shooter Teh Xiu Hong, who won golds in 25m pistol and 10m air pistol women’s team at the 2021 edition in Vietnam, is excited that the sport is returning to the Games.

The 30-year-old, who competed at the 2024 Olympics, said: “I’m eager to compete once again alongside my South-east Asian competitors.

“As the defending champion, my aim is to reclaim the top position in the 25m event and to improve my performance in the 10m air pistol team event.”

Like shooting, bowling has also traditionally reaped medals for Singapore at the regional event.

At the Hanoi Games, Singapore’s bowlers topped the medal tally with three golds, a silver and three bronzes, before the sport was dropped from the Phnom Penh event in 2023.

Singapore Bowling Federation president Valerie Teo said: “It is great that we get to compete at the upcoming SEA Games. Singapore Bowling’s focus is on more than just the immediate challenge of the 2025 Games.

“With the 2029 SEA Games on our home ground, our aim is to nurture and grow the next generation of athletes, a stronger and deeper team ready to step up and represent us with pride.”

She added: “This year, in addition to the SEA Games, the ongoing World Cup, the upcoming Asian Indoor Games, and the world championships will test the depth of our team. Every event is an opportunity for us to push our limits, to showcase the strength of our preparation and commitment.”

While Singapore athletes like Maeder and Teh will be gunning for glory in Thailand, there are the unfortunate few who will miss out.

Former world No. 1 pool player Aloysius Yapp, who has a gold, two silvers and five bronzes at the SEA Games, will not feature in the 2025 edition, as only billiards and snooker will be contested.

Said the 28-year-old: “Obviously, I’m very disappointed that there’s no pool event this year, however, I plan to do my best and bring glory to Singapore in my other world ranking events.

“I will be playing on the Matchroom World Nineball Tour, so I hope to do well and win a major event for Singapore.”

Cuesports Singapore president Christopher Chuah added: “We made an appeal to the Billiard Sports Association of Thailand at the end of 2024, but were informed that the decision was already finalised.

“While we are disappointed that our pool players will not be featuring at this year’s SEA Games, we are hopeful that pool events will be reinstated in 2027 and 2029.”