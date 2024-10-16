 Olympians and Paralympians honoured in Parliament, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Olympians and Paralympians honoured in Parliament

Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder and swimmer Yip Pin Xiu both competed and won Olympic medals for Singapore in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.PHOTOS: ST FILE, SNPC
Kimberly Kwek for The Straits Times
Oct 16, 2024 02:27 pm

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Oct 16 moved a motion in Parliament to honour Team Singapore athletes who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Republic was represented by a 23-strong contingent at the July 26-Aug 11 Olympics, with Maximilian Maeder winning a historic kitefoiling medal. The 18-year-old’s bronze was just Singapore’s sixth medal at the quadrennial Games.

More history was made at the Aug 28-Sept 8 Paralympics, where 10 Singaporean athletes featured and achieved the country’s best showing of two gold medals and a silver.

Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu retained her 50m and 100m backstroke S2 titles to bring her total gold medal haul at the Games to seven, while Jeralyn Tan won a historic silver medal in boccia.

In 2016, Joseph Schooling received a standing ovation in Parliament after winning the 100m butterfly title in Rio de Janeiro for the country’s first Olympic gold medal.

A 13-strong Paralympic contingent, which included Yip, were also honoured in Parliament later that year.

