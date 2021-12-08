Olympic swimmer Quah Zheng Wen shares how he's changed after completing his BMT

National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen competed at the Tokyo Olympics just five months ago but has reached yet another milestone.

The Singapore Army celebrated the latest batch of recruits graduating from Basic Military Training on Pulau Tekong and featured six of them in an Instagram post.

Quah poses in his uniform next to a quote: "Through my experiences in BMT, I know now with more certainty what I am capable of and it makes me more confident. I plan to continue racing for the country, so that we can fly our flag high on the international stage."

Netizens posted their support for him, including his sister and fellow national swimmer Quah Ting Wen who reposted the original post and wrote: "Proud sis".

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in September that Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen would enlist for national service as their long-term NS deferments had ended.

Before enlisting, Quah wrote in an Instagram post: "I am always thankful for the opportunity to represent Singapore — whether it is through enlisting or swimming."

He added that he plans to compete at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year. He also aims to qualify for the Olympics in 2024.