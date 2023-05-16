 SEA Games 2023: Timothy Loh wins Singapore’s first wrestling gold, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Team Singapore

SEA Games 2023: Timothy Loh wins Singapore’s first wrestling gold

SEA Games 2023: Timothy Loh wins Singapore’s first wrestling gold
Singapore’s Timothy Loh celebrating after winning gold in the men's freestyle 125kg at the Cambodia SEA Games. PHOTO: SNOC
SEA Games 2023: Timothy Loh wins Singapore’s first wrestling gold
Singapore’s Timothy Loh celebrating after winning gold in the men's freestyle 125kg at the Cambodia SEA Games. PHOTO: SNOC
SEA Games 2023: Timothy Loh wins Singapore’s first wrestling gold
Singapore wrestler Timothy Loh in action against Laos' Lerdxai Khamtama in the men's freestyle 125kg at the SEA Games. PHOTO: SNOC
May 16, 2023 01:48 pm

PHNOM PENH – After grappling at four editions of the SEA Games, Timothy Loh has struck gold for Singapore, winning the Republic’s first-ever title in the sport after winning the men’s freestyle 125kg category on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old defeated Cambodia’s Dorn Sao (4-0 by fall) and Lao’s Lerdxai Khamtama (11-0) to finish top in his event.

This is the strongman’s fifth medal at the SEA Games. He made his debut in 2013 in judo and won two bronzes in the sport that year and in 2015. He switched to sambo for the 2019 edition in the Philippines and won a bronze again and added a bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling in Hanoi in 2022.

Before Loh’s gold, Singapore had one silver (2009) and five bronzes (2011, 2019, 2022) n freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

Singapore (white caps) dominated the six-team tournament with maximum points from their five matches.
Team Singapore

SEA Games: Finally, Singapore are water polo kings again

Related Stories

Singapore football needs to think ‘out of this world’, say observers

SEA Games: S'pore’s Johann Prajogo, Nge Joo Jie win badminton men’s doubles bronze

SEA Games: S'pore fencers retain women’s foil team gold; six titles now in Cambodia

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SEA GamesWrestlingSINGAPORE ATHLETESTeam Singapore