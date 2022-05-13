SEA Games: Lionesses claim historic win, beat Laos with 95th-minute strike

The win puts Singapore third in the four-team group with three points from two matches.

HANOI - The women's national football team clinched a historic first win at the SEA Games since 1985 with a 1-0 victory over Laos on Friday (May 13).

The Lionesses are ranked 135th while Laos are 83rd. The Hanoi Games is the team's first outing at the biennial event since 2003 and only the fifth time they have participated.

The previous win came almost 37 years ago when they beat the Philippines 2-0 at the 1985 edition in Bangkok en route to a silver medal. Only three countries took part then.

The landmark win at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh, Vietnam came courtesy of an injury-time goal from substitute Izzati Rosni.

With practically the last kick of the game with all four minutes of added time gone, Izzati intercepted a Laos clearance just inside the box and fired a shot that hit the underside of the crossbar before finding the back of the net.

Izzati's goal sparked scenes of jubilation as the squad, including substitutes, piled themselves on top of her.

The Lion City Sailors midfielder is also the country's first goalscorer at the Games since Goh Lay Nah netted in a 2-1 loss to the Philippines in 1995.

The win puts Singapore third in the four-team group with three points from two matches. In their opening match on Tuesday, the Lionesses put up a spirited showing against five-time champions Thailand before losing 3-0.

The Lionesses next take on world No. 45 Myanmar on Sunday.