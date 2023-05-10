SEA Games: S'pore’s Ang Chen Xiang finishes 0.002 seconds behind Thai champion in 110m hurdles

Singapore’s Ang Chen Xiang (in orange) finishing second in the men's 110m hurdles final at the Morodok Techo Stadium on May 10, 2023.

PHNOM PENH – It was heartbreak again for Ang Chen Xiang as he finished second in the men’s 110m hurdles for the second straight SEA Games.

The Singaporean crossed the line in 13.834 seconds, but the final result required a photo finish and 10-minute delay to separate the top three.

Thailand’s Natthaphon Dansungnoen eventually took gold with his time of 13.832sec, followed by defending champion Clinton Bautista of the Philippines in 13.855sec.

Ang, 28, also bettered his own national record of 13.89sec achieved at the Singapore Open Track and Field Championships in April.

He said: “I’m happy with my technical execution... 95 to 98 per cent was there, so I’ll take that. And the time is a new national record, which is the 12th national record of my life, I can’t ask for more.

“I lost by two thousandth of a second, and that’s fine. The timings, the improvements are there and serve as stepping stones for major competitions like the Asian Games next.”

On the 10-minute wait, he said: “I knew I did a good time so I was happy. Of course, if I got the gold it would be the cherry on top of the cake. But have the cake first and we’ll talk about cherries later.”