 Shanti Pereira qualifies for women’s 100m final at Hangzhou Asian Games, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Team Singapore

Shanti Pereira qualifies for women’s 100m final at Hangzhou Asian Games

Shanti Pereira qualifies for women’s 100m final at Hangzhou Asian Games
Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira clocked 11.42 seconds, finishing third in Heat 2.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE
Sep 29, 2023 10:07 pm

HANGZHOU – Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira sealed her spot in the women’s 100m final at the Hangzhou Asian Games after finishing third in Heat 2 on Friday.

She clocked 11.42 seconds at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, behind Bahrain’s Hajar Alkhaldi (11.34sec) and Thai Supanich Poolkerd (11.36sec).

The top two from each of the three heats qualified automatically for Saturday’s final along with the next two fastest runners in the heats.

That was Pereira and Vietnam’s Thi Nhi Yen Tran (11.59 in Heat 1). Pereira’s teammate Elizabeth-Ann Tan (12.00) was fourth in Heat 3 and did not progress to the next round.

This is Pereira’s first appearance in a final at the Asian Games. The furthest she had gone previously at the Asiad was when she made it to the 200m semi-finals at the 2018 Jakarta Games.

The 27-year-old has had a stellar season so far and in July, made history by winning the 100m and 200m titles at the Asian Athletic Championships in Bangkok.

Quah Ting Wen (pictured) and her sister Jing Wen with siblings Letitia and Levenia Sim were disqualified in the women's 4x100m medley relay final at the Asian Games.
Team Singapore

S'pore women’s 4x100m medley relay team disqualified in final

Related Stories

Singapore men’s badminton team to learn from 3-0 loss to Japan in Asian Games round of 16

Singapore’s athletics fraternity buzzing as Shanti Pereira targets Asian Games glory

‘I was having panic attacks, blackouts’: Singapore shooter Adele Tan’s story of struggle and bravery

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

asian gamesshanti pereiraSINGAPORE ATHLETESSINGAPORE SPORTSathletics