Singapore to host 2029 SEA Games

The 2029 SEA Games will mark the fifth time Singapore is organising the event.

HANOI - The Republic will host the 2029 SEA Games, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore announced in a joint statement on Thursday (May 12).

They added that members of the SEA Games Federation accepted Singapore's interest in hosting the biennial event at a meeting in Hanoi.

SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin, who is in the Vietnamese capital, said:"We are pleased to host the prestigious regional sporting event in Singapore again. The SEA Games holds special memories and experiences for Singapore and our South-east Asian neighbours.

"The camaraderie and rivalry we share are distinct and Singapore is once again happy to organise the 35th SEA Games to relive these moments."

Singapore is set to host the 35th Southeast Asian Games (SEA) in 2029! 🎉 💪👍❤️⁠ ⁠ Just finished our SEA Games Federation... Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

The 2029 Games will mark the fifth time Singapore is organising the Games after playing host in 1973, 1983, 1993 and most recently in 2015 , when it yielded its best performance ever - a haul of 84 gold, 73 silver and 102 bronze medals.

The biennial SEA Games, which was first held in 1959 as the SEA Peninsular Games, is the most visible multi-sport event in the region.

Back in 2015, more than 10,000 athletes and officials from 11 countries participated in the Games, which featured 402 events across 36 sports.

Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law said that hosting the SEA Games will give Team Singapore athletes an opportunity to compete against some of the best in the region, with strong home ground support.

He added: "The spirit of the SEA Games can also bring Singaporeans from all walks of life together, to cheer and rally behind our athletes, and strengthen our national unity. Following the successful hosting of the 2015 SEA Games, we are confident that the 35th SEA Games in 2029 can be another defining moment for Singaporeans and also an opportunity to showcase our hospitality, and tighten bonds with our Southeast Asian neighbours."

[2029 SEA Games Host: 🇸🇬] Singapore is set to host the 35th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, the most prestigious regional... Posted by Edwin Tong on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

The current Games - the 31st edition - is currently being held in Hanoi after it was delayed from 2021 due to the pandemic.

It was also announced on Thursday that Malaysia has been selected to host the 34th edition in 2027. The 32nd edition will be held in Cambodia and the 33rd Games will be in Thailand.