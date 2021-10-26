Singapore's Aloysius Yapp rises to world No. 1
Singapore's top pool player Aloysius Yapp has risen to world No. 1 in the latest World Pool-Billiard Association rankings.
The 25-year-old, who is taking part in the International 9-ball Open and 10-ball Invitational in Virginia, United States, had climbed to world No. 2 earlier this month after winning the CueSports International Michigan 10-Ball Open on Sept 25.
Last month, he also finished third at the World 10-ball Championship in Las Vegas, and then second at the US Open 9-ball Championship in Atlantic City, beating the world's top three players, who were then Shane van Boening, Joshua Filler and Jayson Shaw respectively.
