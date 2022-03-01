World Table Tennis Grand Smash tickets from $10 to go on sale from Friday

China's Sun Yingsha in action during the women's singles final match during the World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore, on Dec 7, 2021.

Tickets for the inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash will go on sale from Friday (March 4), starting from $10 for qualifying matches and $18 for the main draw.

The event will be held at the OCBC Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub from March 7-20.

On Tuesday, WTT announced that members of the public may register their interest to attend the tournament at this website or via the Sistic event wait-list page to enjoy early access to the tickets at special prices.

These tickets will be available for a limited time window from 3pm on Friday, before general sales open from 6pm. Ticket packages including day passes for the main draw are available from $35, and more information can be found at Sistic.

Throughout the two weeks, spectators can expect a star-studded line-up at the Singapore Smash 2022, with men's and women's world No. 1s Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha, Olympic champions Chen Meng and Ma Long, as well as Japanese starlet Tomokazu Harimoto and local favourite Feng Tianwei set to feature.

A host of Singapore players will also be announced shortly through the wild card entry for the record US$2 million (S$2.71 million) competition that comprises singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories.

WTT event strategy director Stephen Duckitt said: "This is a pivotal moment for table tennis and an indelible milestone for Singapore as it marks its place in the sport's history books.

"We are excited to share this experience with all of Singapore. Demand is expected to be high particularly with an incredibly competitive field, surpassing what we've seen at previous global competitions in the last two years.

"We've got a thrilling mix of the world's and Singapore's best table tennis players starting a grand new legacy for Singapore. We urge everyone to register their interest, so that no one is disappointed when ticket sales go live."

All spectators have to abide by Covid-19 safe management measures, which include full vaccination and submission of a negative self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) result before entry.

Individuals who have recovered from a Covid-19 infection within the past 180 days regardless of vaccination status, those who are medically ineligible for vaccination and unvaccinated children aged 12 and below may attend the event. They will also have to submit a negative self-administered ART result before entry.