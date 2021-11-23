ATP Finals champ Zverev targets maiden Slam

Germany's Alexander Zverev capped a memorable year by capturing his second ATP Finals trophy yesterday morning (Singapore time) and the world No. 3 said he is aiming to win his maiden Grand Slam title next season.

Zverev defeated defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in the final in Turin, after he beat world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.