ATP Finals champ Zverev targets maiden Slam
Germany's Alexander Zverev capped a memorable year by capturing his second ATP Finals trophy yesterday morning (Singapore time) and the world No. 3 said he is aiming to win his maiden Grand Slam title next season.
Zverev defeated defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in the final in Turin, after he beat world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.
"Look, I've won on every level except for the Slams," Zverev told Serbia's Sport Klub television. "It's the only thing I'm missing and I'll do whatever I can to change that next season." - REUTERS
