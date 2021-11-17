Tennis

Medvedev closes in on ATP Finals semis

Medvedev closes in on ATP Finals semis
Daniil Medvedev. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nov 17, 2021 06:00 am

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (8/6) at the ATP Finals in Turin last night to close in on a semi-final spot after his second win.

Earlier in the day, Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a straight-set defeat in his opener but the world No. 4 promised to turn things around and stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

Tsitsipas, who won the tournament in 2019, got off to a shaky start as he lost 6-4, 6-4 to world No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

He said: "Despite the loss, I feel I will get more chances. I want to step it up and play better tennis next time."

Meanwhile, at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, top seed Aryna Sabalenka crashed out of the tournament after losing a gruelling three-setter against Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari set up a semi-final against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit after outlasting Sabalenka 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 in 2hr 47min.

Garbine Muguruza.
Tennis

Muguruza to face Badosa in semis

Related Stories

Badosa blasts her way into WTA Finals semis

Kontaveit’s winning run continues in WTA Finals

Raducanu’s breakout year ends in defeat

"It was a roller-coaster match from both of us," Sakkari said. - AFP, REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis