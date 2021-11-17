Medvedev closes in on ATP Finals semis

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (8/6) at the ATP Finals in Turin last night to close in on a semi-final spot after his second win.

Earlier in the day, Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a straight-set defeat in his opener but the world No. 4 promised to turn things around and stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

Tsitsipas, who won the tournament in 2019, got off to a shaky start as he lost 6-4, 6-4 to world No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

He said: "Despite the loss, I feel I will get more chances. I want to step it up and play better tennis next time."

Meanwhile, at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, top seed Aryna Sabalenka crashed out of the tournament after losing a gruelling three-setter against Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari set up a semi-final against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit after outlasting Sabalenka 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 in 2hr 47min.