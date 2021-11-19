Muguruza back in the groove with WTA title

Garbine Muguruza (above) notched her second tournament win over Anett Kontaveit in the final.

Former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to become the first Spaniard to win the elite season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Muguruza, winner of the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon titles, capped a 2021 campaign that saw her return to the highest level with titles in Dubai and Chicago after three years outside of the top 10.

The 28-year-old is projected to end the year at world No. 3.

"I'm just very happy I proved to myself once again I can be the best, I can be the 'maestra', like how we say in Spanish," she said.

"That puts me in a very good position for next year, a good ranking. How can I say? A good energy. It's just the pay-off for such a long year," she added.

"My team and I worked hard. It pays off. Just shows us that we're doing the right way."

Muguruza said it was a delight to win "such a big, big, big tournament", the Masters, in Latin America, here in Mexico.

"I think it's just perfect," she said.

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario was the only other Spanish player to reach the WTA Finals championship match, falling to German great Steffi Graf in 1993 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The prestigious event was moved to Guadalajara from Shenzhen, China, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Muguruza - who won back-to-back titles in Monterrey in 2018 and 2019 - was a favourite of Mexican fans.

"Definitely I'm very supported here in Mexico," she said. "I used it this week for sure."

Muguruza battled back from a break down in the second set, winning the last four games of the match to seal her 10th career title, breaking Kontaveit at love.

She notched her second win of the tournament against Kontaveit, having ended the Estonian's 12-match WTA win streak with a do-or-die round-robin victory on Sunday.

It was the seventh time in WTA Finals history that round-robin opponents have had a rematch in the final.

Kontaveit, 25, was ranked world No. 30 in August, but title wins in Cleveland, Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj in the second half of the season catapulted her into the top 10.

She is projected to finish the year with a career-best ranking of seven.

"I think (this season) definitely has given me so much confidence, so much self-belief," said Kontaveit, who dropped her serve just four times in four matches coming into the final but was broken five times by her opponent.

Muguruza takes the crown that Australian Ashleigh Barty won in 2019 in Shenzhen. The Finals were cancelled last year because of the pandemic and Barty opted not to defend her title amid the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Other notable absentees included Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.