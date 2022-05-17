 Nadal ready to hunt for his 14th French Open title despite injury issues, Latest Tennis News - The New Paper
Tennis

Nadal ready to hunt for his 14th French Open title despite injury issues

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal looks poised to launch another bid for a Grand Slam title. PHOTO: RAFAELNADAL/INSTAGRAM
May 17, 2022 07:38 pm

(REUTERS) - Rafael Nadal has moved to ease concerns about his injury problems ahead of the French Open, posting a picture of himself training in full flow at his academy in Mallorca with the caption: "See you on Wednesday, Paris."

The 13-time Roland Garros champion had said last week that daily training was a challenge and he would take a doctor with him to Paris after a chronic foot injury flared up during his defeat by Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open.

Nadal, 35, who only recently returned from a stress fracture in the ribs, struggled towards the end of his match against the Canadian as he went down 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the last 16.

But the world No. 5 looks poised to launch another bid for a Grand Slam title at his favourite hunting ground, having won his 21st major at the Australian Open earlier this year.

That victory followed a difficult 2021 during which he missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open.

Nadal will be attempting to reclaim the title in Paris after he suffered a semi-final defeat last year against Novak Djokovic, only his third career loss at Roland Garros.

