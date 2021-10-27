Tennis

Serena Williams' rookie card fetches record price

Oct 27, 2021 06:00 am

An autographed Serena Williams rookie card printed in 2003 has become the most expensive women's sports card after fetching US$44,280 (S$59,600) at an auction last weekend, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions said.

The previous record was US$34,440 for a rookie card of former US football player Mia Hamm sold in June.

ESPN reported that the Williams card was bought by alternative-asset trading platform Alt on behalf of a private client. "People are accepting women's trading cards as collectables," ESPN quoted Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin as saying.

Tennis star Williams, 40, has 23 Grand Slam titles. - REUTERS

Tennis

Kooyong Classic cancelled again

Related Stories

Vaccination rules might be tweaked for Australian Open

Rublev the fifth player to book ATP Finals berth

No vax, no Australian Open for Djokovic

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis