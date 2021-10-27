Serena Williams' rookie card fetches record price

An autographed Serena Williams rookie card printed in 2003 has become the most expensive women's sports card after fetching US$44,280 (S$59,600) at an auction last weekend, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions said.

The previous record was US$34,440 for a rookie card of former US football player Mia Hamm sold in June.

ESPN reported that the Williams card was bought by alternative-asset trading platform Alt on behalf of a private client. "People are accepting women's trading cards as collectables," ESPN quoted Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin as saying.